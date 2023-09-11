Is DeVaughn Nixon’s Norm Nixon Leaving Winning Time?

HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty‘ is a sports drama series that dramatizes the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team’s epic rise to the pinnacle of the NBA. As the Lakers built a dynasty under new owner Jerry Buss during the 1980s, the series highlights the careers of several “Showtime” Lakers, including that of Norm Nixon (DeVaughn Nixon). However, in the sixth episode of season 2, Norm’s time with the Lakers comes to an end, leading viewers to question DeVaughn Nixon’s future on the show. If you are wondering whether DeVaughn Nixon is leaving ‘Winning Time,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Norm Nixon in Winning Time?

In ‘Winning Time,’ Norm Nixon is one of the star players on the LA Lakers’ roster when the NBA outfit drafts Magic Johnson. After winning the NBA Championship in the 1979-80 season, Norm gets to shine in the following season when Magic is injured. However, after Magic returns to the startling lineup, it sparks a competition between him and Norm. The players feuded, making several comments in the media, forcing Jerry Buss to speak with his star players and resolve the solution. In season 2, Norm is part of the Lakers squad that won the 1982 NBA Championship.

After the Lakers are wiped out 4-0 in the 1983 NBA Finals, Buss instructs General Manager Jerry West and Head Coach Pat Riley to shake things up with the roster. The Lakers want to add Dutch Center Swen Nater and rookie Shooting Guard Byron Scott in a trade from the San Diego Clippers. However, in exchange, the Clippers want one of the Lakers’ starting players, and it is decided Norm Nixon will move in the other direction for the Lakers to complete the deal. In reality, Norm Nixon was traded to the Clippers at the start of the 1983-84 NBA season and spent four seasons with the side (later renamed Los Angeles Clippers) before retiring from professional basketball in 1989.

Is DeVaughn Nixon Leaving Winning Time?

In ‘Winning Time,’ actor DeVaughn Nixon plays the role of Norm Nixon. DeVaughn is the real-life son of Norm Nixon and the latter’s wife, Debbie Allen. He essays a fictionalized version of his father in the sports drama series. DeVaughn began his acting career in 1990 and slowly gained recognition for his performances in shows such as ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘JAG,’ and ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ among others. DeVaughn is arguably best known for his role as Darius Davis in the superhero series ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ and Kane in ‘Snowfall.’

In episode 6 of ‘Winning Time’ season 2, Norm Nixon is informed of his trade to the San Diego Clippers. As a result, it is implied that the series will no longer feature Norm as one of the main characters. Since the series primarily focuses on the Los Angeles Lakers, it is understandable that Norm’s move away from the NBA side will result in the character getting written out of the show. The character of Spencer Haywood was also written off after the first season when the player’s time with the Lakers ended.

However, in Norm’s case, his move to the Clippers could allow the character to remain a part of the show because of the close proximity between his new and old team. Furthermore, DeVaughn Nixon has not publicly expressed a desire to exit the hit sports drama series. ‘Winning Time’ is yet to be renewed for a third season, and only time will tell whether DeVaughn Nixon returns as Norm Nixon for the potential third installment. However, given his character’s circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising if DeVaughn only returns as a guest star for future seasons instead of a series regular.

Read More: When Did LA Lakers Sign Mitch Kupchak? Where Is He Now?