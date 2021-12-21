Is Die Hard on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

For hardcore action movie fans, ‘Die Hard’ is an all too familiar name. The 1988 flick is the first of a five-part series and is considered a cult classic. The Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman-starrer follows cop John McClane as he embarks on a mission to save his wife and other guests being held hostage at an office Christmas party. Since the movie takes place on Christmas Eve, fans often debate whether it can be considered a Christmas film or not. However, their love for the movie is still as strong even after three decades. If you too love ‘Die Hard’ and wish to revisit it, we’ve got all the information covered.

What is Die Hard About?

The film revolves around police detective John McClane, who arrives in Los Angeles to reunite with his estranged wife Holly at her office Christmas party. But trouble ensues when a group of East German terrorists invade Nakatomi Plaza – the party’s venue and hold all the guests as hostages.

John discovers that their leader Hans Gruber plans to steal $640 million worth of bonds from the vault and thus embarks on a risky mission to derail Gruber’s plans and rescue his wife and the other hostages. Packed with high-octane action sequences and stylish performances, ‘Die Hard’ set the benchmark for its successors as well as many other action movies. Now, let us take a look at the available options if you wish to watch the movie.

Is Die Hard on Netflix?

Netflix has a vast collection of movies and TV shows in every genre; however, ‘Die Hard’ is not a part of it. Still, viewers can watch similar action movies such as ‘Extraction‘ and ‘Sand Castle.’

Is Die Hard on Hulu?

The movie is currently not available for Hulu subscribers, but they can still choose from a variety of action movies on the streaming service. Some of the terrorist situation movies like ‘Die Hard’ on Hulu include ‘Broken Arrow‘ and ‘Passenger 57.’

Is Die Hard on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Die Hard’ is available to watch on Amazon Prime. You can watch it here.

Is Die Hard on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max has many prominent movies and TV shows in its collection, subscribers won’t find ‘Die Hard’ there at the moment. They can nonetheless go for similar alternatives like ‘Executive Decision’ that depicts a hostage situation on an airplane. To watch the film, click here. Another action thriller led by Bruce Willis on HBO Max is ‘The Prince.’

Is Die Hard on Disney+?

Luckily, the entire Die Hard series is available to stream on Disney+, including the aforementioned first one that you can watch here.

Where to Watch Die Hard Online?

If you have a subscription, you can stream ‘Die Hard’ on Peacock TV. It can also be watched on VOD or live TV streaming platforms such as YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and DirecTV. Moreover, fans can watch the film on The Roku Channel.

How to Stream Die Hard for Free?

One can easily watch ‘Die Hard’ for free by subscribing to Peacock TV as well as on The Roku Channel. As mentioned above, the movie is also available on Amazon Prime. Therefore, first-time subscribers can watch it for free in the 30-day trial period. However, we do advise paying for the content you watch as a way of supporting the cinematic arts.

Read More: Where Was Die Hard Filmed?