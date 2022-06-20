Is Doom of Love Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed?

Directed by Hilal Saral, ‘Doom of Love’ or ‘Aşkın Kıyameti’ is a Turkish romantic movie that follows Firat, who has recently gone into debt due to the failure of his ad agency. He goes to a yoga retreat where he meets a beautiful and free-spirited singer. As the businessman and the singer spend more time together, they learn about their inner self and each other. Starring Boran Kuzum, Pınar Deniz, and Yiğit Kirazcı as the central characters, the film is a spiritual and visual treasure.

The journey of the leading couple makes for a heart-touching story of self-realization that has many wondering if it is inspired by real-life events. Another point of curiosity for the movie is the location of its production. The backdrops in the film provide a calming and freeing atmosphere that goes well with the movie’s theme. If you have similar questions regarding the origin and shooting of ‘Doom of Love,’ this is the place for you!

Is Doom of Love a True Story?

No, ‘Doom of Love’ is not based on a true story. The story of self-realization and love is a creation of beloved actor and writer Yılmaz Erdoğan. However, despite its fictional nature, ‘Doom of Love’ general theme is not out of the realm of reality. The idea of finding someone to love and leaving your worries behind during a vacation is highly appealing and more common than you think.

Let’s bring your attention to a well-known 2006 memoir ‘Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia.’ It chronicles Elizabeth Gilbert’s year-long trip after a tumultuous period in her life. In order to find herself again, Elizabeth first traveled to Italy. While there, she enjoyed the lifestyle and cuisine of the country, attributing to the Eat part of the book. She then traveled to India to find her spirituality and devotion, which made up the Pray part of her journey.

For Love, Elizabeth recounts her time in Bali, Indonesia, where she wanted to find a balance between Eat and Pray. While in Bali, she fell in love with a Brazilian businessman, who she married and then divorced in the future. The book became an instant hit, with many wishing to replicate the experience. The book was turned into a movie in 2010 under the direction of Ryan Murphy. Julia Roberts essays the role of Elizabeth in ‘Eat Pray Love.’

‘Doom of Love’ may not be a real story, but the Firat’s decision to go to a yoga retreat and learn about himself is not that detached from reality. That he happens to find someone to love while there may seem like a heartfelt wish, but it is again not totally impossible. Through the movie, Erdoğan presents a tale of love that leads one to learn more about their inner selves.

Doom of Love Filming Locations

‘Doom of Love’ was filmed in the Olympos, Turkish. Principal photography for the film took place in April and May of 2021. The picturesque backdrops played a crucial role in establishing the movie’s vibe. So, let’s get to know more about the filming location of the Turkish romantic film.

Olympos, Turkey

Located in the province of Antalya, Olympos, or Olympus, served as the primary shooting spot for ‘Doom of Love.’ The ancient city sits along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, with several breathtaking locations along the water body. It is no wonder that the filmmakers decided to use Olympos as the location to lens the film, given the overall beauty of the region.

Interestingly, Olympos is not just a seaside location for vacation. It used to be a part of ancient Lycia, a geopolitical region in Asia Minor, AKA Anatolia, on the southern coast of Turkey. Lycia’s rich and complicated history dates back to more than 3000 years and has been a part of various well-known empires through the ages. The city of Olympus was a part of the ancient region and apparently takes its name from the nearby Mount Olympus, AKA Tahtalı Dağı. The said mountain is by no means the one in Greek mythology since more than twenty mountains shared the name in the Classical World, including Tahtalı Dağı.

In the modern age, Olympos attracts many tourists due to its ancient history and scenic beauty. While the history enthusiasts can roam around the ruins of the ancient city and marvel at the awe-inspiring architecture, others can enjoy the luxuries that the city provides to those who just want to enjoy the azure hue of the ocean. Going on a yoga retreat in Olympos is certainly a dream come true. Learning about who you are near a city that has existed for millennia also seems more than fitting.

