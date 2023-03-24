Is Dr. Cuevas Leaving Med? Is Lilah Richcreek Estrada Leaving Chicago Med?

The eighth season of NBC’s medical series ‘Chicago Med’ sees the introduction of Dr. Nellie Cuevas, who joins Dr. Daniel Charles’ department of psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Although Cuevas and Charles follow different methodologies to approach their patients, they don’t take much time to form an admirable team. In the sixteenth episode of the season, chief administrator Sharon Goodwin meets Cuevas to talk about her DACA renewal, only for her to reveal her intention to part ways with Gaffney. Naturally, the viewers must be wondering whether the new addition is going to leave the hospital soon. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Dr. Cuevas Leaving Med?

Dr. Cuevas arrived in the United States as an illegal immigrant. Such an experience has allowed her to approach patients differently, especially if they share similar experiences with the psychiatrist. In the sixteenth episode of the eighth season, Goodwin meets Cuevas and asks her about her DACA renewal, which is essential for her to continue her stay in the United States. Cuevas displays concern and asks the chief administrator for another time to discuss the same. Goodwin meets Cuevas at the end of the shift, only for the psychiatrist to reveal that she has been thinking about leaving Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Cuevas’ parents are living in Canada because they weren’t sanctioned the necessary documents to stay in the United States. Cuevas, who was studying medicine at the time, had to stay in the country and see her parents drift away from her. She tells Goodwin that she hasn’t even hugged her parents for a long while, which has been motivating her to leave Med and go to Canada. Life has taught her that family will always remain special and she doesn’t want to lose the same. Does that mean the doctor is leaving the hospital, opening a gateway for Lilah Richcreek Estrada to depart from the medical drama? Let’s find out!

Is Lilah Richcreek Estrada Leaving Chicago Med?

Neither NBC nor Lilah Richcreek Estrada has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘Chicago Med.’ Although Cuevas’ DACA renewal and her wish to leave Med to join her parents in Canada raise concerns over Lilah’s commitment to the show, the sixteenth episode of the eighth season ends with the psychiatrist getting convinced about staying at the hospital. After treating a patient named Maria, she realizes that she should honor the sacrifices made by her parents, who suffered from the pain of separating from their daughter only for the sake of the future of the latter.

Cuevas realizes that her parents left her in the United States for her to lead a better life. She wants to fulfill the aspirations of her father and mother rather than leave for Canada to join them. Since the psychiatrist has decided to stay in Med, we believe that Lilah most likely will continue featuring in ‘Chicago Med.’ Another obstacle in front of the psychiatrist that may challenge her future in the hospital is her impending DACA renewal. But her employment at the hospital and Goodwin’s support are expected to play significant roles in getting the issue resolved. Considering that Goodwin promises a family in Med to Cuevas, the latter may seek comfort in the same and continue her stay in the hospital.

In the upcoming episodes of the series, we can expect Cuevas to deal with several patients with intriguing diagnoses. Since the storyline of the head psychiatrist Charles mostly revolves around his relationship with Liliana Wapniarski, Cuevas’s presence in the ER of the hospital may turn out to be essential.

Read More: Do Maggie and Ben Get Back Together in Chicago Med? Theories