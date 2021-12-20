Is Elf on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, or HBO Max? Where to Watch Online?

Featuring stand-out performances by Will Ferrell, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, and Zooey Deschanel, ‘Elf’ is a 2003 Christmas comedy movie. The Jon Favreau directorial follows a toddler who accidentally gets transported to the North Pole after crawling into Santa’s sack. Embraced by the elves as their own, he is named Buddy and grows up alongside the mythical creatures, only to later realize that he does not belong there.

Once he comes to terms with his identity crisis, Buddy embarks on a journey to find his family. The hilarious drama that unfolds can leave anyone in splits. If you plan to watch the film, then here’s everything you need to know about its premise or streaming details.

What is Elf About?

On an ordinary Christmas Eve, Santa Claus visits an orphanage to deliver children the gifts that they have been expecting for months. While he is busy, an innocent toddler crawls into his sack and is accidentally transported to the North Pole, where the elves discover him. Without a moment’s hesitation, Papa elf decides to adopt him, and he is then named Buddy. As he grows with the rest of the elves, it slowly becomes evident that Buddy does not really fit in there, and the identity crisis soon begins to trouble Buddy as well.

He then learns that his mother, Susan Wells, put him up for adoption just before her untimely death while his father, Walter Hobbs, is still alive and works in New York as a children’s book publisher. Buddy decides to leave Santa’s workshop and find his father. But when the two meet, the reunion does not go as Buddy has imagined.

Is Elf on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include Will Ferrell and James Caan-starrer. We recommend Netflix subscribers alternatively watch other Christmas movies like ‘The Knight Before Christmas‘ or ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

Is Elf on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the Christmas comedy film. However, people with a STARZ add-on can access the film here.

Is Elf on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Elf’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular catalog, subscribers with a STARZ add-on can head here to watch the film. They can also use the same link to rent the movie for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99.

Is Elf on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are in luck the Jon Favreau directorial is available on the streamer. One can head here to watch the hilarious Christmas comedy film.

Is Elf on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ subscribers will have to look for the movie on some other platform as it is not available on the streamer. However, they should not feel disheartened as they can alternatively stream ‘Prep & Landing.’

Where to Watch Elf Online?

‘Elf’ is accessible for rent/purchase on various video-on-demand platforms like Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu. You can also watch the 2003 film on Spectrum, DirecTV, and STARZ. Philo also reportedly has the Jon Favreau directorial in its catalog.

How to Stream Elf for Free?

Hulu’s STARZ add-on, DirecTV, and Philo all come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the movie free of charge can use any one of the aforementioned offers. We encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

