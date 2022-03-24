Is Elishia Kennedy Based on a Real WeWork Employee?

‘WeCrashed’ on AppleTV+ follows the remarkable story of the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of WeWork — a shared workspace company co-founded by larger-than-life entrepreneur Adam Neumann. As the company’s value soars into the billions, so do the expenses. However, the co-founder remains unfazed and focuses all his effort on expansion and acquisition, something his concerned funder at Benchmark capital calls “Blitzscaling.”

Episode 4 finds Elishia Kennedy, a successful founder in her own right, pulled into the orbit of WeWork. Initially slightly skeptical of Adam’s eccentric approach, Elishia is eventually lulled into believing him and joins the company — a decision she seemingly comes to regret. Considering much of the show draws from real life, we decided to check on Elishia Kennedy and see if she’s based on a real WeWork employee. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Was Elishia Kennedy a Real WeWork Employee?

No, Elishia Kennedy is not strictly based on a real person. Despite her believable backstory of running her own successful juice company and the bevy of real-life individuals characterized on the show, Elishia seems to be a character fabricated for the benefit of the narrative. Of course, there is still a good chance that parts of her story are inspired by real-life incidents and individuals. However, there is no specific Elishia Kennedy who joined WeWork in 2016 as Chief Branding Officer (as depicted on the show).

Interestingly, it was actually Adam Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, who held the post of Chief Branding Officer at WeWork. On the show, Rebekah meets Elishia quite by chance but then makes an effort to strengthen their friendship when she finds out that the latter owns a popular juice company. The friendship leads to Elishia being introduced to Adam, who immediately recognizes the entrepreneur and asks her point-blank to join WeWork.

Despite her initial hesitation and claim that she works at her own company, Elishia is intrigued by Adam’s forwardness. When she asks Rebekah whether he is “for real,” the wife responds in the affirmative, saying that Adam is genuine. The vote of confidence seemingly works as Elishia subsequently joins the company, only to then get caught up in the toxic and chaotic environment generated by the company’s leadership.

And so, despite appearing to be inspired by a particular individual, Elishia Kennedy is actually a fictional character. The show also features some other similarly fictional characters like Benchmark partner Cameron Lautner, who help drive the narrative and depict the situation at WeWork more clearly.

Incidentally, the character of Elishia as the young and impressionable entrepreneur is brought to life by America Ferrera. The actress is known for her appearance in the drama-comedy series ‘Ugly Betty’ and also in her central role in the sitcom ‘Superstore.’

Read More: Best Shows Like WeCrashed