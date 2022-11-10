Is Falling for Christmas Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ is a rom-com film set against the backdrop of the festive season. Directed by Janeen Damian, the movie centers upon Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), an heiress to her father’s flourishing resort business. Just after getting engaged to a social media influencer, Tad Fairchild (George Young), the former has a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia. Unable to remember her past, Sierra ends up at a quaint lodge owned by Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet). This fortuituous encounter leads to Sierra and Jake forming an unexpected bond.

‘Falling for Christmas’ is a classic holiday film that combines all the conventional tropes of the genre. A weird accident, the meet-cute between strangers, and the tiff between the mind and the heart are prominent facets of this story. The narrative celebrates the spirit of giving and has a few magical moments that rekindle the belief in miracles. All these aspects make us question if this fantasy-like movie has its roots in reality. Let us find out.

Is Falling for Christmas a True Story?

No, ‘Falling for Christmas’ is not a True Story. The fictional romantic comedy film’s story is written by Jeff Bonnett who also wrote the screenplay along with Ron Oliver. Directed by Janeen Damian, ‘Falling for Christmas’ portrays the good-old holidays in the most vibrant way. The snow-clad backdrop, decorations, and characters are reminiscent of the Christmas films that came out in the 90s and early 2000s and make the audience nostalgic.

The interactions between Jake and Alejandra interact, give us the much-needed familial vibe during this time of the year. But, most importantly the story shows how even in the direst moments, there is a silver lining and instills the lost belief in miracles and magic. These aspects make it the perfect movie for families who can get together and watch something simple and wholesome.

Lead actress Lindsay Lohan also expressed how making this movie was significant to her because she had gotten her break in films by being a part of a movie that celebrates the season. While speaking to Good Morning America, she said, “This was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one.” She went on to say that the movie has an incredible message – “You don’t really need all the material things in life it’s good to just focus on the simple things.” In another interview with Netflix Tudum, the actress also spoke about how she really missed doing these kinds of films.

In the movie, we see how Lindsay’s character, Sierra learns the various nuances of Christmas and discovers what it truly means to be a part of the festival. She helps Jake out at the lodge, learns to ski, and even attends a small charity event. These activities make her fall in love with the holiday, and also with the idea of loved ones and spending with them. Thus, to reiterate, although ‘Falling for Christmas’ is a fictional movie, it carries tropes that share a semblance with real life.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Falling for Christmas Filmed?