Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The sequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is a fantasy movie that revolves around Albus Dumbledore’s attempts to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in his tracks before the latter takes over the wizarding world. The David Yates directorial is the third installment in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, which features a large ensemble of talented cast members, including Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston, and Dan Fogler. If you are already invested in this magical franchise and wish to watch the movie, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share!

What is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore About?

Gellert Grindelwald, one of the most powerful wizards in the magical community, has sinister plans of taking over the wizarding world. Despite being aware of the situation, Professor Albus Dumbledore is still unable to put an end to the dark wizard’s plan on his own. Therefore, he gathers a team of wizards and witches led by the magizoologist Newt Scamander and entrusts them to do what he can’t seem to do. In their quest to stop Grindelwald, the team is forced to face a number of old and new beasts while dealing with the growing legion of followers of the dark wizard.

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as the fantasy film is not a part of the streaming giant’s expansive library. Talking of its streaming library, there are other alternatives you can turn to, such as ‘Dolittle’ and ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones’. Both the movies follow a similar tone and theme, as seen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Hulu?

No, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is not available on Hulu. However, the streamer consists of similar movies in its library, such as ‘Pan‘ and ‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.’ Just like the David Yates directorial, these movies are centered upon magical and fantastical elements.

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is not included in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. But fans of fantasy and magical movies might be interested in other fantasy films, such as ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Dudes & Dragons.’

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for the adventure film on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer yet. Alternatively, you can turn to other alternatives such as the franchise’s first two installments ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald,’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Disney+?

We hate to state that you will not find ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on Disney+ either. However, the streamer consists of other films that revolve around magic and fantasy, such as ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe‘ and ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.’

Where to Watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Online?

The Eddie Redmayne-starrer exclusively released in theaters across the USA on April 15, 2022, and is not yet available on any of the digital platforms. Since it is a Warner Bros film, we can expect the movie to be released on HBO Max after 45 days of being screened in theatres. Thus, we recommend you check the movie here. But as of now, the only way to watch the adventure film is in theatres. You can take a look at the show timings and book your tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore for Free?

Since ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is not available on any of the streaming platforms as of now, there is currently no way for you to catch the film for free. Although HBO Max does not offer a free trial to its new subscribers, you can take advantage of the 7-day Hulu trial as it includes HBO Max for free. But that is only if the film is made available on Hulu with the HBO Max add-on. Even if it does, that option will only be available sometime in May or June 2022, after the film spends 45 days in theatres. However, instead of resorting to illegal ways to watch the movie, we recommend you pay for the content you wish to consume.

