Is Farzi’s Mansoor Dalal Based on a Real Gangster?

Thanks to the direction of the fantastic duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, famously known as Raj and DK, Amazon Prime’s ‘Farzi’ has captivated the viewers with a storyline that is refreshing and nail-biting. The Indian black comedy crime series introduces viewers to a plethora of characters who have their own place of importance in the tumultuous world of the fake currency that we get to be a part of.

However, few characters from the show have captured the attention of the viewers in a manner similar to Mansoor Dalal. Essayed by the talented Kay Kay Menon, the gangster steals the show from its very first appearance. Needless to say, people are eager to learn everything that they can about how the character came to be and if it is inspired by an actual person. Well, let’s explore and find the answers together, shall we?

Is Mansoor Dalal Based on a Real Gangster?

No, Mansoor Dalal is not based on an actual gangster and is an original character with unique quirks. For the creators of the show, Kay Kay Menon was their first choice for the portrayal of Mansoor. However, due to scheduling conflicts, it seemed like the actor may not be able to take up the role. Rather than giving up, Raj and DK worked around Menon’s schedule in order to make sure that he would be able to portray Mansoor Dalal and bring their vision to life.

Menon himself seems to have enjoyed essaying the role and the challenge it posed in terms of acting. Calling his character “outlandish,” the actor also seemed to appreciate the “swag” that was an integral part of the fake currency crimelord. Throughout the show, one can easily see the variety of characteristics that make Mansoor Dalal what he is. His flamboyance somehow contrasts yet goes hand in hand with his ruthless side as he casually kills people or orders others to do the deed for him.

Given the depth and range of the character of the gangster, it is easy to see Menon’s talent shine through. After all, it is hard to convey comedy without a single word, and yet the character’s realization that he has been duped big time by Sunny(portrayed by Shahid Kapoor) never fails to get a laugh. Mansoor’s dynamic with Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael Vedanayagam is also an interesting aspect of the character as they exchange quips despite their less-than-happy history. Despite the range of emotions and situations that Mansoor goes through, there is a consistency in his character that Menon enjoyed portraying as much as the public loved to see it.

In other words, Mansoor Dalal is a character that embodies a plethora of characteristics in a way that is hard to not appreciate. Even his last name can be considered a hint towards his chosen profession, as “Dalal” is a term used for middlemen within various industries. Fans of the series will not hesitate in making the connection between the meaning of his last name and the role that Mansoor plays during the show’s storyline.

A large part of Mansoor’s charm can be attributed to the skills of Kay Kay Menon, whose work within the entertainment industry is nothing short of commendable. His dynamic with Shahid Kapoor remains as strong as ever, with the public happy to see them together after their collective appearance in ‘Haider,’ which was released in 2014. Menon’s chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi is also evident to see and provides the viewers with a rivalry that is easy to enjoy.

The character of Mansoor Dalal, at the end of the day, is an original one and plays an integral role in the black comedy series. Thanks to Kay Kay Menon, the gangster shines throughout the story and delivers some memorable lines. The uniqueness of its existence is only increased by the work done by the actor as he infuses his own charm and personality to bring it to life and give viewers the fake currency crimelord they need.

