Is Father Stu on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Rosalind Ross, ‘Father Stu‘ is a biographical movie based on the life of Father Stuart “Stu” Long. Father Stuart grew up in Helena, Montana, and became a boxer during his college days. However, he gets a jaw injury that puts him out of the game, and he decides to move to LA and enter the film industry. After a near-death experience, Stu decides to dedicate his life to faith and become a priest.

The film beautifully portrays the inspiring life story of the Montana priest. The phenomenal performances by the star-studded cast of Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and many more helped bring the story to life and present it to the eager viewers. We are sure you cannot wait to learn how to watch this show. Well, we have got your back!

What is Father Stu About?

Stuart “Stu” Long was born in Helena, Montana, and attends Carroll College, a private Catholic College, where he takes up boxing. However, he has to give up his boxing career due to a jaw injury. This spurs Stu to move to Los Angeles and make a name for himself in the film industry. Things take a drastic turn in the life of the former boxer when he nearly dies due to a motorcycle accident. The incident solidifies his faith, and during his baptism as a Roman Catholic, Stuart decides to become a priest. He devotes his life to serving the church and does not let anything deter him from achieving his goal, including his own body. If you are interested in watching the beautifully portrayed life story of the inspirational Father Stu, here is how you can do it!

Is Father Stu on Netflix?

Netflix does not host ‘Father Stu’ on its platform. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent biopics like the story of Pastor Carlton Pearson as he questions the doctrine of the church in ‘Come Sunday.’ You can also follow the life of Italian footballer Roberto Baggio, his career trajectory, and the subsequent discovery of Nichiren Buddhism in ‘Baggio: The Divine Ponytail.’

Is Father Stu on Hulu?

No, ‘Father Stu’ is not available on Hulu. However, you can use your subscriptions to watch similar movies. We recommend checking out the documentary based on the life of Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, a former collegiate basketball player, titled ‘Life Without Basketball.’ Bilqis’ hopes to play in the European league were crushed due to rules that prohibited her from wearing a Hijab while playing. Or you can check out the tale of heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner in ‘Chuck.’

Is Father Stu on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Fans cannot watch ‘Father Stu’ on Amazon Prime. Prime Users can instead use their membership to enjoy biopics like ‘Lincoln.’ The movie revolves around Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the USA. Alternatively, you can watch ‘Amish Grace,’ which depicts the aftermath of a shooting at an Amish school in Pennsylvania, right here!

Is Father Stu on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Father Stu,’ the platform more than makes up for it with movies like ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ The movie earned Jessica Chastain an Oscar for her portrayal of Tamara “Tammy” Faye LaValley. Alternatively, watch the Oscar winner ’12 Years a Slave,’ a drama film based on the eponymous 1853 slave memoir by David Wilson. The movie is available on HBO Max, and you can check it out here!

Where to Watch Father Stu Online?

‘Father Stu’ was released in theatres on April 13, 2022. You can watch the film in theatres after booking your tickets here. As of writing, the movie is not available on any online platforms, but it will soon be available on platforms like Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, or Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Father Stu for Free?

‘Father Stu’ cannot be watched online for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Instead pay for relevant subscriptions to show your support for the people behind the film.

