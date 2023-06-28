Is HGTV’s Veronica Valencia Hughes Married? Who is Her Husband? Does She Have Kids?

Reinvigorating the expansive domesticity of the household by giving it a unique makeover, Veronica Valencia Hughes has become famous for her stunning renovations. In the latest iteration of HGTV’s home improvement reality show, Veronica takes a fresh approach to home renovation by focusing on ancestry and the heritage of her clients. HGTV’s ‘Revealed’ does not just factor in the likes and dislikes of the clientele but also dives into genealogy that helps incorporate artifacts and designs visceral to the individual. In addition to watching Veronica revitalize a location, viewers are also intrigued by her personality and want to learn more about the host’s life. So, if you’re also wondering who is Veronica married to, look no further because we’ve got all the answers!

Veronica Valencia Hughes’ Husband

The California-based designer would never have met her husband, Kristopher Hughes if it wasn’t for her career. Fresh out of design school, Veronica bagged a job at ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ after her childhood best friend Lauren managed to connect her with Paige Hemmis, a designer and TV host for the show at the time.

When Veronica flew to New York to work with the Emmy Award-winning executive producers, she also happened to chance upon her would-be husband, Kristopher Hughes, who happened to be the show’s production manager at the time. While their romance bloomed behind the scenes, the duo had a decision to make after the show came to an end. Convinced in her love for Kristopher, Veronica took a leap of faith and asked Kristopher to come to Los Angeles and promised that they could work on a show together.

After moving to Los Angeles, the duo put their skills to use and established their interior design service, called The Design Hunter, in 2013. Since then, they have collectively worked on a number of renovations by creating spaces that evoke a sense of belonging and warmth instead of a mere place where one can cohabit and live. While ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ allowed Veronica to meet the love of her life, it also earned her lifelong friendships.

Her co-hosts on ‘Revealed’ and friends from her days on her old show include David Bohler, Tommy Rouse and Joshua Smith. The trio is close to Veronica and Kristopher even today. Not just this, Tommy Rouse even officiated Veronica and Kristopher’s wedding in 2017. Staying true to their uniqueness, the duo tied the knot in a California forest under a canopy of giant redwoods in Malibu.

As owners of a successful firm, Veronica and Kristopher often find themselves enveloped in work and have little time to take out for each other. With Veronica’s legion of credits that span over 600+ TV home renovations, the duo has admittedly found it hard to make time for each other and go on dates. Even so, they try to create more memories together whenever they have the time and do not forget to appreciate one another in different ways.

Veronica Valencia Hughes’ Children

In addition to keeping up with her long list of work commitments, Veronica is also a devoted mother to her children. Veronica and Kristopher’s eldest son, Hunter, was born in 2018. The duo welcomed their daughter River two years later during the pandemic. While the Mexican and Native American designer is consistently surrounded by work, she also makes sure that she takes out enough time for her two children. Over the years, Veronica’s children have become a support system for her, and she constantly gushes about her adoration and affection for the two on Instagram.

In an interview with HGTV, Veronica revealed that her children are also her biggest supporters. When Veronica was set to appear on ‘Rock the Block,’ she was extremely nervous and visibly scared to come in front of the cameras. However, her eldest picked up on that and reassured her mother that she should not worry because the audience will undoubtedly like her for the simple reason that she is fun, amazing and a good mom. Not just this, when she was pregnant with her daughter, her son would ensure that she always took her vitamins on time.

As such, in addition to bringing rejuvenating homes on screen, Veronica is also a loving mother who regularly expresses gratitude for her husband and children on social media. Naturally, we continue to hope that Veronica Valencia Hughes manages to create more wonderful memories with her husband and children and also excel professionally.

