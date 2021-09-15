Where is Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Cast Now?

Home makeover reality shows have always enjoyed a significant audience. There is a sense of calming and happiness to be derived from watching old, broken-down homes getting remade or renovated into architectural masterpieces. ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition‘ takes this a step further by choosing families who have fallen on hard times. The homes of such families are taken over and mostly built from scratch while they are away on vacation. Taking help from volunteers and numerous sponsors, the show undertook incredible transformations giving the family a delightful surprise on their return. Let’s take a look at the show’s talented cast and find out where they are at present, shall we?

Ty Pennington

A carpenter by profession, Ty Pennington rose to fame as the charming host of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’ Ever since the show ended, Ty has been making a mark in the field of television through his appearances in numerous other programs. In 2012, Ty joined ABC’s talk show ‘The Revolution’ before appearing in two cooking shows, ‘On The Menu’ in 2014 and ‘American Diner Revival’ in 2015. By 2018, Ty went back to renovation shows with his appearance in ‘Trading Spaces’ and ‘Small Business Revolution: Main Street.’ He also appeared as a guest in the 2020 reboot of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’ and in the 2020 TV show ‘Ty Breaker.’ At present, has taken on the role of a Mentor in ‘Battle on the Beach.’

Ty has also done commendable work away from the camera and in 2014, launched the Building Community Together Initiative. Through it, he tried to seek out homes and communities in need of assistance and provided help. Moreover, he has also worked with and contributed significantly to Abōd Shelters Foundation. Ty has even been successful on the relationship front and got engaged to Kellee Merrell in July 2021. The two appear blissful in their relationship, and their love is made apparent through their social media posts.

Paul DiMeo

An excellent designer and a fan-favorite cast member, Paul DiMeo took a small break following the end of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’ After appearing on a few talk shows, Paul made his big return to television through ‘Building Wild’ in 2014. Unfortunately, the show ended the following year, and Paul promptly went under the radar.

Since then, he has been living a quiet but happy life in Los Angeles. It also seems like he still works as a general contractor, and his social media account is full of pictures of his incredible handiwork. Paul is also in a longtime happy marriage with Kelly DiMeo, who takes quite an interest in Paul’s work and often works alongside him in his projects.

Michael Moloney

Like Paul DiMeo, Michael Moloney also chose to stay from television after the conclusion of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’ However, ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ and ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ brought him on as a judge, hoping to revive his TV career. Still, Michael chose to keep a low profile and put his talents to use in other areas. Although he took on and completed a project for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2016, he has since kept his life extremely private. With an incredible love for traveling, Michael’s social media profile is full of his pictures from around the globe. Moreover, he is also very close to his family, and his bond with his mother is beautiful to witness.

Tracy Hutson

Tracy Hutson came on as a style consultant in ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ and could never predict the fame the show brought her. Since it ended, Tracy decided to pursue a career in television. She appeared as a host on 2012’s ‘Fix This Kitchen,’ before moving on as the host of ‘Momtourage’ in 2014. However, Tracy has since put a hold on her TV appearances and prefers to keep her life under wraps. She also has a limited presence on social media and is busy parenting her sons, Oliver and Felix, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Barry Watson. Additionally, Tracy has kept in touch with her incredible talent and at present works as an interior design consultant. She is also an active philanthropist and an essential part of Habitat for Humanity which repairs and rehabilitates homes in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Paige Hemmis

Paige shot to fame as a brilliant self-taught carpenter through her appearance on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’ Fans were quick to take a liking to the charming TV personality, and her talent shone gloriously through her exquisite work. Unwilling to throw away what she worked so hard for, Paige sought a career in TV after the show ended and found a home in Hallmark Channel’s ‘Home & Family.’ She appeared on the show as a DIY expert and had an extremely successful run from 2013-2020. In 2021, Paige also took on the role of an executive producer for the TV show ‘Rock Paper Scissors.’ According to reports, she got married in 2015 to Jason Short, an Australian singer. Their marriage was televised on the Hallmark Channel, and the two remain in a blissful relationship to this day.

Ed Sanders

Ed Sanders was quite a popular name on TV even before appearing on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’ However, the ex-host of the UK version of ‘Fear Factor’ decided to retire from his TV career and live a regular life post the home renovation series. Unfortunately, Ed Sanders has remained private to date and has a minimal presence on social media, making his present whereabouts unclear. However, reports state that he is still married and is the proud father to four wonderful children.

Preston Sharp

Known for his fantastic and exquisite designs, Preston Sharp came to the forefront through his appearance on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.’ Before that, he had worked on ‘Temptation Island,’ ‘The Bachelor,’ and ‘The Simple Life’ as a production designer. After his run on the home renovation show, Sharp took a long break from television before coming on to host ‘Ford’s Fishing Frontiers’ in 2011. Since then, Sharp has stayed off the radar and prefers privacy when it comes to his personal life. Additionally, the lack of reports and his little to no presence on social media make his present whereabouts quite unclear.

Eduardo Xol

Prior to appearing on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’ Eduardo made quite a name for himself in Latin America. He was a famous telenovela actor and even dabbled his foot in music by releasing his own album. During his run on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’ Eduardo also tried his hand at being an author and published two well-received books. He was an enthusiastic social worker and even co-founded the Alumi Media Group, through which he used media to help spread education in the underprivileged areas of Los Angeles. Additionally, Eduardo worked with a handful of other foundations and supported the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. However, once his run on the home renovation show ended, he decided to retire from TV and began living a life away from cameras. Due to his preference for privacy and his absence from the public sphere, not much is known about his current life.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows