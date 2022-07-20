Is How to Please a Woman on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘How to Please a Woman’ is an Australian comedy-drama film that centers upon Gina and how her all-male house cleaning business allows her to explore her own sexuality and steer her life in a newer direction with much more excitement. Written and directed by Renée Webster, the narrative is made all the more entertaining by the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Sally Phillips, Caroline Brazier, Alexander England, Erik Thomson, and Ryan Johnson. If you are a fan of hilarious sex comedies, then you must be interested to know more about this one, including where to watch it. Well, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information about the same!

What is How to Please a Woman About?

‘How to Please a Woman’ revolves around Gina, who gets a surprise visit on her fiftieth birthday from a handsome male sex worker, sent as a gift by her girlfriends. However, she takes this opportunity to ask him to clean her house instead of doing something physical with him. Soon, she realizes that the man is from a removals business she was previously involved with.

Later, when Gina’s friends also fantasize about having a sexy cleaner cleaning their houses, which gives her an idea to start a new business. She hires the entire male removals team and employs them as house cleaners whose job is much more than just cleaning the houses of their clients. Now, to follow Gina’s journey from start to finish, you will need to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways to do so!

Is How to Please a Woman on Netflix?

No, ‘How to Please a Woman’ is unavailable on Netflix. Nevertheless, thanks to the streaming giant’s massive catalog, you have the option of turning to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Oh, Ramona!‘ and ‘MILF.’

Is How to Please a Woman on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘How to Please a Woman’ is not accessible on Hulu, but you may enjoy watching similar movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande‘ and ‘Sex Appeal.’

Is How to Please a Woman on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime doesn’t house ‘How to Please a Woman’ in its content library, but the streaming giant provides subscribers access to several other similar comedies. You will likely enjoy watching ‘Afternoon Delight‘ and ‘Amateur Night.’

Is How to Please a Woman on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘How to Please a Woman’ is unavailable on the platform. Nonetheless, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies available on the streamer, such as ‘Sex Drive‘ and ‘The One I Love.’

Where to Watch How to Please a Woman Online?

Although ‘How to Please a Woman’ has been released exclusively in theatres, there are a couple of ways you can watch the comedy movie online- you have the option of purchasing it on Spectrum on Demand and iTunes. However, if you want an even more immersive viewing experience, you can always check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream How to Please a Woman For Free?

Besides buying or renting the movie on the above-mentioned platforms, there is currently no other way for you to watch the film online. This simply means you don’t have the option of streaming ‘How to Please a Woman’ for free. All you can do is hope it lands on any of the digital platforms providing a free trial to its new users. Meanwhile, we request our readers always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of using illegal methods to do the same.

