Is Hypnotic (2023) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Hypnotic’ is a mystery thriller movie that revolves around a detective who finds out some dark secrets about a secret government program while investigating the case of her missing daughter. Co-written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the action thriller film consists of a group of talented actors and actresses, including Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, J. D. Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, and Jackie Earle Haley, all of whom elevate the quality of the narrative through their compelling performances. Though it received mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere, the movie has unexpected plot twists and might keep you hooked from start to finish. So, if you are interested in finding out more about it, we have got you covered!

What is Hypnotic About?

The narrative focuses on Austin detective Danny Rourke who will stop at nothing to find his missing daughter but in doing so, he dives deep into a rabbit hole and investigates a series of surreal crimes, making him question everything and everyone. So, with the help of a gifted psychic named Diana Cruz, Danny sets off to find out more about a lethal specter, the person who might hold the key to finding his missing daughter. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the thriller movie online!

Is Hypnotic on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Hypnotic’ in its collection. Nonetheless, the streaming giant does house several similar movies in its expansive catalog, including ‘The Mother‘ and ‘Mother’s Day.’

Is Hypnotic on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Hypnotic’ on its expansive platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar mystery film, including ‘The Captive‘ and ‘Every Secret Thing.’

Is Hypnotic on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that ‘Hypnotic’ is unavailable on Hulu. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into similar films on the platform, such as ‘Taken 2.’

Is Hypnotic on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime doesn’t include ‘Hypnotic’ in its regular offering, you can still purchase the movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! For people looking to make the most of their regular subscriptions, you may enjoy watching ‘The Silencing.’

Where to Watch Hypnotic Online?

‘Hypnotic’ has been released in theatres and several VOD platforms at the moment. You can buy or rent the mystery thriller movie on Xfinity, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. Nevertheless, if you wish to enjoy the movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets to your nearest theater online on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Hypnotic For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Hypnotic’ is currently unavailable on any digital platform, and you cannot stream the film for free. All you can do is hope it arrives on the online platforms offering free trials to their new subscribers. Meanwhile, we urge our readers always to prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the cinematic arts instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Best Kidnapping Movies on Netflix