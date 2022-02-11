Is Inventing Anna’s Wake a Real App?

The Netflix miniseries ‘Inventing Anna’ tells a fascinating tale of how a young woman fools many of New York City’s wealthiest individuals and institutions by pretending to be a German heiress. In the glitzy, fast-moving world of fashion label owners, bankers, and CEOs, the socialite sparks a romance with a tech entrepreneur named Chase Sikorski.

While Anna publicizes her exclusive art club project called ADF, Chase spends his time on the TED-Talk circuit, drumming up his new app, WAKE. According to him, the app aims to revolutionize the concepts of sleep and dreams by using cloud technology. Considering a significant portion of ‘Inventing Anna’ is inspired by real-life, could the WAKE app that Chase is working on also actually exist? Let’s take a look.

Is Wake a Real App?

On the show, Chase (essayed by Saamer Usmani) is first introduced at a TED-Talk where he informs a spellbound audience about how his app can collect data from dreams and store them in the cloud. From how he describes it, Chase’s company WAKE (and the related app) plan on making sleep a more productive process by harnessing the thoughts and dreams that go through the mind during that time. Though the concept sounds revolutionary, we never really see Chase explain how it works. Eventually, it is discovered that he is a fraud who has been stringing investors along, and WAKE shuts down. Chase, after initially hiding from his creditors, finally moves to the Emirates.

In reality, Anna Sorokin did have a tech entrepreneur boyfriend. In Jessica Pressler’s 2018 New York Magazine article on which the show is based, the journalist briefly describes a man referred to only as “the Futurist.” During the two years that they seemingly spent romantically involved, Anna and the Futurist became a sort of “team,” with the former plugging ADF and the latter talking about his app (which is seemingly what the show’s WAKE app is based on).

However, Pressler’s article then states that the Futurist’s app never took off (much like WAKE). Thus, even if there was, at one point, an app like WAKE that was being designed by the unnamed Futurist, it never really took off. Unfortunately, Pressler reveals very little about the Futurist, making it almost impossible to track down the now-defunct app he was designing. However, we can confidently say that at this point, there is no real app that matches the WAKE app from ‘Inventing Anna.’

It is possible that at one point in time, the real Anna Sorokin’s romantic interest was possibly working on an app similar to WAKE. It seems, however, like the app never really got off the ground, which can be confirmed from Pressler’s article. Thus, the WAKE app from ‘Inventing Anna’ doesn’t really exist at the moment, even though a version of it could have been in preliminary stages in the past under the Futurist.

