Is Kazi Dead or Alive in Hawkeye? [Spoiler]

The enchanting Christmas-themed ride of MCU’s street-level heroes comes to a close with the sixth episode of ‘Hawkeye’ season 1. In the series, viewers meet Kate Bishop, who becomes Clint Barton/Hawkeye’s protege, and the duo of archers runs into the gang known as the Tracksuit Mafia. They frequently find themselves against Kazi and Maya Lopez of the organized crime outfit.

However, in a surprise turn of events during the finale, Kazi and Maya are forced to confront each other leading to a devastating situation. If you have watched the episode and are concerned over Kazi’s fate in ‘Hawkeye,’ here’s everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Kazi in Hawkeye?

Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak is a supporting character in the first season of ‘Hawkeye’ with actor Fra Fe playing the role. Kazi is an enforcer working within the ranks of the Tracksuit Mafia. He is a close friend of Maya Lopez and works directly under orders from Maya’s uncle, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Kazi tries to convince Maya that she should give up her quest for revenge on Ronin, who killed Maya’s father.

However, in the sixth episode titled ‘So This Is Christmas?’ Maya decides to leave the shadow of her uncle and escape from her life as a criminal. It is implied that she is aware that the Kingpin has a hand in her father’s death. As Maya prepares to leave, she has a change of heart. Maya wishes to convince Kazi to come with her and leave the world of crime behind. Kazi refuses, and the two engage in a fight.

Is Kazi Dead or Alive in Hawkeye?

As Maya and Kazi face-off against each other, Maya desperately tries to convince Kazi to join her and start a new life. Kazi rebutted by warning Maya that she should leave while she has the chance. He insists that he will be forced to kill Maya if their fight continues. Maya’s pleas have no effect on Kazi, and he insists that he is made for a life in the criminal underworld. Moreover, he is aware that the Kingpin won’t let him get away easily. Kazi prepares one final attack on Maya with one of Hawkeye’s arrows. However, Maya dodges the attack, and the arrow impales Kazi.

The injury forces Kazi on his knees, and he embraces Maya for one last time. Kazi warns Maya that the Kingpin is coming for her. From Maya’s reaction, it seems like Kazi has perished. However, it is essential to note that the last time we see Kazi on screen, he is still breathing. Moreover, following her altercation with Kazi, Maya is absent from the action until the very end of the episode. Thus, there is enough time for Maya to get Kazi to safety.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Kazi is also known as the nefarious assassin, the Clown. It is possible that the character’s brush with death is meant as a potential setup for Kazi to take on the moniker of the Clown. On the other hand, the character of Maya Lopez is set to feature in a spin-off series titled ‘Echo.’ Kazi’s death could serve as an exciting take-off point for the character’s solo outing and add a level of emotional vulnerability to the otherwise formidable Maya. As they say, no one ever stays dead forever in comic book-based media, and the same could be the case for Kazi.

