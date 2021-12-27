Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.

In her quest, Beth makes a major mistake which lands her in John’s bad books. Viewers know that there is no place on the ranch for those who do not comply with John, and with Beth having a fallout with him, it seems like she will have to move out of her home. Will this development affect actress Kelly Reilly’s time on the show? Here’s what we have gathered on the matter! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Beth in Yellowstone?

In the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone,’ Beth survives the bomb blast meant to end her life. She remains by John’s side until he recovers from a coma. Once John is fully recovered, Beth decides to take matters into her own hands and respond to the foes of the Duttons. Although she is fired from Schwartz & Meyer, Beth takes on a job as the Head of Operations at Market Equities despite the company’s actions being a threat to the Duttons’ land. She plans on taking down the shady company from within.

In order to do so, she enlists the help of activist Summer Higgins. Beth directs Summer’s attention towards the Market Equities’ environmentally hazardous airport construction. Summer leads a protest against the airport and assaults a law enforcement officer. She ends up in jail and realizes that Beth merely used her as a pawn. In the ninth episode, John finds out about the situation and is enraged at Beth. After Beth feels no remorse for her actions, John realizes that she has become misguided by her quest and asks her to leave the ranch.

Is Kelly Reilly Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth’s falling out with John has raised questions about actress Kelly Reilly’s future on the show. Reilly is a series regular, and her character is a major player in the show. Not only is Beth’s connection to John a crucial plot point, but her relationship with Rip Wheeler is also a fan-favorite element of the show. Therefore, it isn’t easy to write off such an important character at a moment’s notice. Moreover, Reilly is herself yet to express any intention of quitting the hit Western drama. With just one episode left in the fourth season, it will be interesting to see where Beth ends up.

Given Beth’s rebellious personality, she may ignore John and remain on the ranch. After all, the ranch is her home, and she feels an urge to protect it. She has put in a lot of hard work to save her family’s legacy, and she won’t walk away from it all so easily. However, some time away from the ranch could also help Beth reflect on her mistake and make amends. As things stand, Beth is at a crossroads, but it is hard to imagine either path leading to Reilly’s exit from the series.

