Are Tom Hanks and Billy Bob Thornton in Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ is one of the most popular shows currently on air and has received critical acclaim across all its seasons. The Western drama stars Kevin Costner in the lead role as the Dutton patriarch, John Dutton. The show’s makers have expanded its world by introducing a spin-off series titled ‘1883‘ that serves as a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ The prequel series also boasts a stellar cast with big names such as Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

Recently, rumors that more top talent such as Tom Hanks and Billy Bob Thornton are joining the ‘Yellowstone’ universe have been making the rounds. Does the renowned pair of Golden Globe Award-winning pair of actors appear in the fictional universe? And if so, how can you catch them in action? If these questions are wrecking your mind, allow us to share the details! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Tom Hanks in Yellowstone?

Tom Hanks is a renowned actor whose acting career spans almost four decades. Hanks is known for his unique and challenging roles and mesmerizing performances. His screen presence has a level of grandiose, and his performances in films such as ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ and ‘Captain Phillips‘ have earned him critical acclaim. Therefore, the news of an actor of Hanks’ caliber joining the cast of ‘Yellowstone’ would undoubtedly be a welcome one for the show’s fans. However, viewers will be disappointed to learn that Hanks does not appear in ‘Yellowstone.’

Instead, he makes a guest appearance in the second episode of the spin-off prequel series ‘1883.’ In the series, Hanks plays the role of General George Meade and shares the screen with Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton. Hanks’ role is brief but impactful and has a resounding effect on screen. Although Hanks doesn’t appear in ‘Yellowstone,’ fans can still rejoice in the fact that the celebrated actor is part of the show’s universe through his extended cameo in ‘1883.’

Is Billy Bob Thornton in Yellowstone?

Like Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton also does not need any introduction. If you have been around in the 90s, you will certainly remember the actor from his performances in films such as ‘Tombstone,’ ‘Dead Man,’ and ‘Armageddon,’ among many more. Thornton is perhaps best known for his role as Billy McBride in the legal drama ‘Goliath.’ With the show concluding with its fourth season, the opportunity is ripe for Thorton to take on a new gig, and ‘Yellowstone’ fans will certainly be excited at the prospects of the actor joining the show’s cast.

Alas, like Hanks, Thornton isn’t set to appear in ‘Yellowstone’ either. He does guest star in the second episode of ‘1883.’ Thornton essays the role of Marshal Jim Courtright and has sizeable screentime in the episode. Thornton delivers a charming and menacing performance as the feared gunslinger of Fort Worth, Texas. He might also appear in more episodes down the road. In conclusion, both Hanks and Thornton appear in the prequel series, and given the show’s 19th-century setting, they are unlikely to reprise their roles on ‘Yellowstone’ even though both shows take place in the same fictional universe.

