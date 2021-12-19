‘1883’ is a Western drama series created by Taylor Sheridan that is a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ it follows James Dutton and his family’s search for a place to call home as they journey through the Great Plains. The series is set against the backdrop of the Westward Expansion of America in the 1800s and utilizes certain real-world figures and incidents to add depth to the stories of its characters.

The character of George Meade plays a small but crucial role in that context. Therefore viewers must be curious to find out more about the inspiration behind the character and the actor who essays the role. Here’s everything you need to know about George Meade from ‘1883.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is 1883’s George Meade a Real Person?

In the second episode of ‘1883’ titled ‘Behind Us, a Cliff,’ viewers are treated to a flashback that fills them in on the past life of James Dutton. In the flashback, we see that James served in the army and was a captain of a regiment in the Battle of Antietam of 1862. After the battle, General George Meade comforts James.

Meade is a fictionalized version of a real person of the same name. George Gordon Meade was born on December 31, 1815, and hailed from a merchant family. He joined the United States Military Academy in 1831 and graduated as a part of the Class of 1835. After marriage, Meade worked as a civil engineer but re-entered the army in 1842.

He served in the Second Seminole War and the Mexican–American War before playing a critical role in the American Civil War. Meade defeated Confederate General Robert E. Lee at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. He also served as a temporary commander in the Battle of Antietam in 1862, and the same is alluded to in the television series. Meade was on active duty when he passed away on November 6, 1872, at the age of 56.

Who Plays George Meade?

James Dutton is known for being the founder of the Yellowstone Ranch, but not much was known about his life until now. The prequel series focuses mainly on James’ quest to protect his family and settle down in a safe place. He is plagued by the horrors of the American Civil War that was engulfing many people’s lives in the country. Thus, the flashback is a crucial sequence that elaborates upon the desire that drives James. As a result, the scene required an actor with a charismatic screen presence to play George Meade.

The makers of the show hit the bullseye with the casting of the character as actor Tom Hanks plays the role of George Meade. Dressed in an appropriate uniform and partially unrecognizable in the series, Hanks needs no introduction as his popularity, and on-screen charisma speak for themselves. The two-time Academy Award winner is known for his roles in films such as ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Captain Phillips,’ and many more. Hanks is also known for his voice role as Woody in the animated franchise ‘Toy Story.’ It is refreshing to see Hanks in a role that makes a significant impact in very little screentime. It remains to be seen if the actor will appear in more flashbacks on the show.

