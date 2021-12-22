Is Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix Resurrections? Who Plays Morpheus in the New Matrix?

Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus is a significant part of the legacy of ‘The Matrix’ film series. Even after years since the third Matrix film, Fishburne’s portrayal of the influential guiding figure of the Nebuchadnezzar doesn’t fail to garner praise from the ardent admirers of the franchise. Ever since the fourth installment of the film series is announced, the return of the man with the blue and red pills to the screens to guide Neo in the world of the Matrix is very much expected. However, several rumors regarding the actor’s participation in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ started to perplex the fans. If you are curious about the same, let’s find out the truth! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix Resurrections?

No, Laurence Fishburne is not in ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ When speculations regarding his absence from the fourth installment of the series started to spread, the actor himself confirmed that he wouldn’t be a part of the film. “I have not been asked to join them [the cast of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’], which is fine. I am hopeful that it [‘The Matrix Resurrections’] will be wonderful and it will satisfy audiences and that people will love it,” Fishburne said to ET Online.

Even though Fishburne’s absence is indeed a disappointment for the fans of the previous three films of the franchise, a creative revamp of the characters and storylines was expected in the fourth film after the natural conclusion of the third installment ‘The Matrix Revolutions.’

In ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ the concept and purpose of the character Morpheus change along with the journey of Neo and Trinity. Thus, due to creative reasons, Fishburne’s version of the character is stepping away for an alternative version of Morpheus in the fourth installment. Although the actor is not part of the cast of the film, Fishburne’s Morpheus appears in footage from previous films as a homage to the beloved actor.

Who Plays Young Morpheus in the New Matrix?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the young Morpheus in ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ One of the most exciting acting prospects of our time, Abdul-Mateen is already a Primetime Emmy award winner and part of numerous renowned films and television shows. Abdul-Mateen was born on July 15, 1986, in New Orleans, Louisiana. After working as a city planner for a while, he joined Yale University to pursue theater and graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Abdul-Mateen’s acting career began with Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix series ‘The Get Down’ as Clarence “Cadillac” Caldwell. His acting credits also include ‘Baywatch,’ ‘The Greatest Showman,’ and ‘First Match.’ Abdul-Mateen’s performance as David Kane / Black Manta in ‘Aquaman’ garnered him popularity. In 2020, Abdul-Mateen won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance as Cal Abar in ‘Watchmen.’ He also received immense acclaim for his performance as Bobby Seale in ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’ He is recently seen in ‘Candyman’ as Anthony McCoy. His upcoming films include ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘Ambulance.’

According to Abdul-Mateen, his version of Morpheus is not a replica of Fishburne’s. “Laurence already did what had to be done. I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus,” he said to EW. “This [Abdul-Mateen’s portrayal] is definitely a different iteration of the character [Morpheus]. I play a character who’s definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus,” he further added.

As the change in the appearance of the character is expected to stun the viewers, Abdul-Mateen reminds us that nothing is concrete in the world of the Matrix. “What the viewers will come to understand is that there are many rules of the Matrix. Age, appearance, the things we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is where anything is possible,” the actor said. Thus, it is safe to say that Abdul-Mateen’s spectacular portrayal of Morpheus is independent of Fishburne’s incredible performance.

