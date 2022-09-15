Is Lifetime’s Dating Hell Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Aleshia Cowser Jackson, Lifetime’s ‘Dating Hell’ is a murder mystery film that revolves around a single mother named Hannah. Thanks to a dating app, Hannah meets Daniel, whom she considers a great guy. However, things take a fatal turn when her babysitter is murdered, and Hannah’s life is threatened while at work.

The death of her dear friend and neighbor Charlotte makes Hannah suspicious of Daniel, and she distances herself from him. But is he really the one responsible for all the tragedies? With its thrilling storyline, viewers have heaped praise on the movie’s talented cast and visuals. Many have also wondered about what may have inspired the moviemakers to come up with such a plot. Is the film inspired by real-life events? Well, here’s everything we know about the same and more.

Is Dating Hell a True Story?

No, ‘Dating Hell’ is not based on a true story. The film was penned by Tiayoka McMillan, who is known for writing ‘Christmas Dilemma’ and ‘Flip the Script.’ Tiayoka’s imagination was brought to life under the direction of Aleshia Cowser Jackson, whose other credits include ‘Bricked’ and ‘Rich Brothers.’ Even though the Lifetime movie is fictional in nature, certain elements do bear a resemblance to things common in real-life, and we are here to explore the same.

In the movie, the female protagonist is a single mother, which has become a common theme in films within the genre. While the presence of a romantic angle depends from movie to movie, the presence of a protective mother resonates well with the viewers and is hence seen often in films like ‘Big Lies in a Small Town‘ and ‘Ice Road Killer.’ Another aspect many viewers can easily understand is Hannah’s suspicions about her boyfriend, Daniel. When in dangerous situations, people, especially women, tend to be more suspicious of those strangers to them or relatively new. It is also easy to think that the man’s actions might be driven due to some form of affection he holds for his new partner, as it is sadly not unheard of in real life.

When one reads between the lines of ‘Dating Hell,’ one can easily find traces of real life in the actions and motivations of the characters. While a viewer may not agree with all of them, the fact that they can understand all the same is a nod to the work done by the minds behind the script. Despite the thrilling and fatal nature of the storyline, the characters are able to create empathy in the mind of the viewers regarding their actions.

Dating Hell Filming Locations

Lifetime’s ‘Dating Hell’ was filmed in Georgia, reportedly in Atlanta. The movie was shot under the cinematography of Aarron Tyson, who worked as the Director of Photography. Let’s dive right in and get to know more about the filming location of the Aleshia Cowser Jackson directorial.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is the most probable location for the production of ‘Dating Hell.’ Known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta has long been a favorite among filmmakers to be sued as a shooting spot for their projects. The area in and around the city provides a variety of backdrops to be sued according to the scene requirements. For example, the lensing of scenes in a suburban location can easily be accomplished in cities like Brookhaven, located around Atlanta.

The Georgian city has a long history with the entertainment industry that has allowed it to become a frontrunner within the sphere. In fact, Atlanta has become the hub for professionals of color with the presence of Tyler Perry Studios and Areu Bros. Studios, which are respectively the first African-American-owned and first Latino-American-owned major studios. In fact, many of your favorite films are likely to have been lensed in the Hollywood of the South, even if the scenes may be set in a different location. Some of the beloved movies shot in Atlanta include ‘Gone With the Wind‘ and ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Dating Hell Cast

The talented Candice Marie Singleton essays the role of Hannah in ‘Dating Hell.’ Some of her other acting credits include ‘Hard Drive’ and ‘Switched at Love.’ Actor Rico Ball acts as Daniel in the Lifetime murder mystery. He has also been a part of ‘Black Lightning‘ and ‘Stalker.’ Other appearances include Walnette Marie Santiago as Charlotte, Diana Lovell as Detective Jodi, Michael Anthony as Josh, and Justice Freedom Jones as Maddie. The film also stars Jay Jones as Officer Franco, Jennifer Renee as Kara, and Claire Dunn as Mckenzie.

