Is Lifetime’s Big Lies in a Small Town Based on a True Story? Where was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Danny J. Boyle, Lifetime’s ‘Big Lies in a Small Town’ is a thriller film that revolves around a young mother named Rachel with a teenage daughter called Hannah. When their car crashes outside a small town with nothing else around, Rachel realizes that her daughter has gone missing. People start dying one by one as Rachel tries to find Hannah. She soon finds out that her daughter has been kidnapped by a doctor. Apparently, he and his wife decided to use Hannah as a replacement for the daughter they lost due to tragic circumstances.

Rachel tries to save Hannah from playing at being someone else’s daughter forever, but the path is far from easy. The story presents viewers with a suspenseful journey that one cannot help but be enthralled by as the story unfolds. Fans of the movie expressed their curiosity in learning more about the film’s talented cast and the eye-catching backdrops that help bring the story alive. Many are also curious if the movie is based on a true story or simply a fictional tale. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Is Big Lies in a Small Town a True Story?

No, ‘Big Lies in a Small Town’ is not based on a true story. The film was written by Danny J. Boyle and Nicholas Jackson, with the former also taking the role of the movie’s director. Despite being a fictional tale, the movie’s plot does bear a resemblance to real life. Like many films, the Lifetime thriller seems to share several elements with real-life incidents. The reason behind this might be because you may have read or heard of similar events taking place in real life.

As portrayed in the movie, the doctor and his wife suffered a tragic loss when they lost their teenage daughter. Instead of portraying the villains as someone with purely nefarious purposes, the Lifetime movie gives viewers antagonists they can empathize with even though their actions are not moral. Their motivations were born from the deep grief of losing a cherished child, which is sure to strike a chord with parents in the audience. Similarly, Rachel’s desperate attempts to get her child back are also understandable to the same section of viewers.

Even though the story of ‘Big Lies in a Small Town’ is fictional, it gives a feeling of realism due to its realistic emotions despite being a thrilling movie. Even though the sequence of events is not something to be on board with, viewers cannot help but understand what led the characters to do what they did. Such portrayals often create for movies that seem true in nature despite their fictional origins.

Big Lies in a Small Town Filming Locations

‘Big Lies in a Small Town’ was produced under the name of ‘Where Is My Daughter?.’ Some of the primary filming locations of the movie include Vancouver, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nation in British Columbia. The principal photography of the film began in the latter half of February 2022 and ended in March 2022. Let’s get to know about the places in more detail.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The city of Vancouver in British Columbia served as one of the most significant shooting spots for ‘Big Lies in a Small Town.’ Some scenes in the film were lensed in the Unceded Musqueam lands near Vancouver as well. Known as the Hollywood of the North, Vancouver is known for its nondescript skyline and well-developed infrastructure that has helped in the taping of many films over the years. In fact, the city has been a favorite for the Lifetime network in order to lens their movies, like ‘Lies Between Friends‘ and ‘He’s Not Worth Dying For.’

Squamish, British Columbia

Located just north of Vancouver, Squamish is a small town in British Columbia that can be seen in ‘Big Lies in a Small Town.’ It is known for its hilly backdrops thanks to its proximity to the Coast Mountains. It is also a popular tourist destination due to its outdoor sports facilities and natural landscapes. Thanks to its picturesque locations, the town has been used to lens movies like ‘Antlers‘ and ‘The Journey Ahead.’

Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, British Columbia

The Tsleil-Waututh First Nation is a First Nations band government in British Columbia that was used to capture scenes for ‘Big Lies in a Small Town.’ The area is home to the Coast Salish peoples who speak hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the downriver dialect of the Halkomelem language. The region is naturally bountiful and has several breathtaking picturesque locations.

Big Lies in a Small Town Cast

Rhonda Dent plays the role of Rachel in ‘Big Lies in a Small Town.’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘Warming up to You‘ and ‘Secret Life of A Student.’ She is joined by Kristina Paras, who acts as Rachel’s daughter Hannah in her first-ever full-length feature movie. Essaying the character of Mark is Matt Hamilton, who has been a part of several productions like ‘Campfire Christmas‘ and ‘A Snapshot of Forever.’ Other artists in the film include Anna Van Hooft, Brent Stait, Dax Belanger, Natalie von Rotsburg, and Ashley Alexander (Kerry).

