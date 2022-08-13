Where Was Hallmark’s The Journey Ahead Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, ‘The Journey Ahead’ is a Hallmark road-trip movie that revolves around a famous Hollywood actress Madeline and a wilderness expert named Sarah. When her travel plan to New York from Los Angeles falls through, Madeline enlists the help of her assistant’s best friend, Sarah, in order to reach the Big Apple within 12 days. As both women of two different generations embark on their cross-country trip, they each learn valuable lessons from each other.

The movie tells a heartwarming story of how people can learn from each other despite their differences and overcome the problems of their hearts. Apart from its talented cast, the film also captivates the viewers with eye-catching visuals. Given the movie’s premise, it introduces the audience to a variety of backdrops that help convey the story accurately. If you are interested to know just where the Hallmark film was lensed, here’s all you need to know!

The Journey Ahead Filming Locations

‘The Journey Ahead’ was primarily filmed in Vancouver and Squamish in British Columbia. The principal photography of the movie took place in April 2022 under the name ‘The Road Ahead.’ If you want to dive in and know more about the details of the filming location, we have your back!

Squamish, British Columbia

The community of Squamish in British Columbia serves as one of the primary filming locations for ‘The Journey Ahead.’ The movie includes river-rafting scenes lensed within the area, which is known for the sport on the Elaho and Squamish rivers. The particular scene was apparently lensed in the first week of the movie’s production, and the cast seemed to enjoy the filming process. The area is also popular for mountain biking, hiking, and climbing, among other sports.

The area around Squamish is full of natural havens that provide breathtaking visuals for moviemakers to use. Surrounded by the Coast Mountains, Squamish provides beautiful hilly backdrops that one cannot help but be in awe of. Naturally, several films and shows have held their shooting in Squamish in order to take advantage of the visual treasure that the area holds. In fact, the community has long been a popular filming location for moviemakers to lens their movies. Other films lensed in Squamish include ‘Antlers‘ and ‘Final Destination.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia, hosted the production of ‘The Journey Ahead.’ Also known as the Hollywood of the North, the Canadian city has been used as a backdrop for several movies over the years. The city’s non-descript skyline and well-developed infrastructure lend well to lens scenes set in cities across the world. Hence, you may see the city in the background of several beloved movies, like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ and ‘Honor Society.’

Other Filming Locations in British Columbia

‘The Journey Ahead’ was also filmed in and around Harrison Hot Springs village in British Columbia. It is named after Harrison Lake, located to the north of the community. The cast and crew of the movie traveled all the way to the village and the lake in order to frame scenes for the movie. The film was also shot near and around Mount Baker in the Waputik Mountains. Located on the border of British Columbia and Alberta, the mountain is 3,180 meters above sea level.

The Journey Ahead Cast

The talented Holly Robinson Peete plays the role of Madeline, a star from Hollywood. You may know her from her work in ‘Our Christmas Journey‘ and ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing.’ Kaylee Bryant takes up the role of wilderness expert Sarah in ‘The Journey Ahead.’ Some of her other acting credits include ‘Legacies‘ and ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’ The movie also stars Chanelle Peloso as Katie, Natasha Burnett as Rose, and Ash Lee as Dr. Wiseley. Actor Mark Humphrey is also a significant part of the Hallmark film.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Love in the Limelight Filmed? Who is in the Cast?