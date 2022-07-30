Is Lifetime’s Lies Between Friends Based on a True Story? Where was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Ann Forry, ‘Lies Between Friends’ is a Lifetime movie that revolves around a wealthy family. When the 18-year-old daughter of one of their acquaintances comes to live with them for a few months, their lives are changed forever. As their female guest spends more and more time in their house, things take an unexpected turn that leaves the family members in shock. The movie’s thrilling ride is as entertaining as it is heart-racing.

The unfolding events keep the audience at the edge of their seats and have helped the film gain immense praise. Many viewers have expressed their curiosity regarding the film’s production and origins. Is the plot based on a true story? Where exactly were the movie’s eye-catching scenes lensed? Luckily for the fans, we have just the answers they need!

Is Lies Between Friends a True Story?

No, ‘Lies Between Friends’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by the talented Lauren Balson Carter. The writer has penned several other beloved movies like ‘Deadly Cheer Mom’ and ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody.’ Director Ann Forry helmed the Lifetime film and helped bring Lauren’s work on-screen. For Ann, this was far from the first when she sat on the director’s chair. Her skills as a director can be seen in ‘Shall We Play?’ and ‘Psycho Intern.’

The plot of ‘Lies Between Friends’ revolves around the concept of a family guest who brings unintended consequences to the family. You may have heard of other films that revolve around a similar theme though they do differ in the genre. For example, ‘The Guest’ is a 2014 movie directed by Adam Wingard that follows the Peterson family. Following the death of their eldest son Caleb overseas, they invite David Collins to stay in their house. While the Petersons think that the man is a close friend of Caleb, his stay ends in a tragedy.

Lifetime’s ‘Lies Between Friends’ follows a similar premise as the plot starts with a family guest. The story may be a fictional one, but that does not decrease its entertainment value. As the story progresses, the viewers get to learn more and more about the characters, which helps them understand and, in some cases, empathize with their actions. Despite the fact that the story is not based on true events, several elements within the movie can indeed be traced to reality.

Lies Between Friends Filming Locations

Lifetime’s ‘Lies Between Friends’ was likely filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography of the movie took place in January 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Lies Between Friends’ was most likely filmed in and around the city of Vancouver, British Columbia. The city has been host to several Lifetime productions over the years. Several other non-Lifetime projects have also been taped in Vancouver. In fact, the city is one of the most popular filming locations for western movies and is often referred to as Hollywood North. As a production hub, Vancouver can be seen in the backdrop of several beloved films and shows. The city is home to several big and small-scale studios that help filmmakers efficiently frame their projects.

There are several factors that contribute to Vancouver’s popularity as a shooting spot. The city has a well-developed infrastructure but a generic skyline, which helps it stand in for any city in which one might want to set their film. The area surrounding the city is beautiful in nature, making it easier for filmmakers to shuttle to record scenes set against a natural backdrop. Vancouver’s comfortable and warm climate also contributes to its popularity among producers. Some of the movies shot within Vancouver include ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ and ‘Titanic.’

Lies Between Friends Cast Details

Actress Matreya Scarrwener appears as one of the leading characters in the film. You may recognize her from her work in ‘Cradle Did Fall’ and ‘Andie the Great.’ Zibby Allen joins her as one of the actors in the Lifetime thriller. She has gained a name for herself thanks to her appearances in ‘The Vows We Keep‘ and ‘Virgin River.’ Peter Benson also appears in ‘Lies Between Friends’ and charms the viewers with his engaging performance. Some of his notable projects include ‘Just One Kiss‘ and ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.’

