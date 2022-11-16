Is Lifetime’s Sweet Navidad Based on a True Story?

A part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,’ ‘Sweet Navidad’ is a Lifetime romantic comedy movie directed by Brittany Underwood that follows Carmen, a pastry chef with a dream to start her own bakery someday. When she gets chosen as one of the chefs to prepare the menu for Victor Flores’ hotel’s holiday gala, she puts her homegrown culinary skills to good use. However, working with her is another chef named Jax, whose methods differ significantly from hers.

As opposed to Carmen, Jax is a perfectionist who focuses on the right techniques. Now, the two must put their differences aside and prepare the perfect holiday menu as the gala approaches quickly. In the meanwhile, the more time they spend together, the more sparks fly between them. The blooming romance between Carmen and Jax is depicted quite realistically in the film, which is bound to make some of you question — is ‘Sweet Navidad’ based on true events? Well, if you have been wondering the same, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information about the same!

Is Sweet Navidad a True Story?

No, ‘Sweet Navidad’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the entertaining narrative can be credited to the creative mind and brilliant writing of Cristina Boada, who has previously written for quite a few film projects, including ‘Endgame‘ and ‘Valley of the Boom.’ Thanks to her undeniable writing prowess and a significant amount of experience under her belt, she was able to come up with an intriguing yet realistic screenplay for the Lifetime film.

Since the movie’s narrative touches upon a number of true-to-life subjects, including holiday galas, baking for Christmas, and the blooming romance between two polar opposites, some of you might be under the impression that it is rooted in reality. However, these elements and themes seem familiar to you, probably because they have been explored in several other movies and TV shows. One of the most pertinent examples has to be that of the 2019 movie ‘A Sweet Christmas Romance.’ The prominent themes of Christmastime and baking contests are common in both movies.

Apart from that, the initial interactions between Holly and Brad in ‘A Sweet Christmas Romance’ are bound to remind you of Carmen and Jax in ‘Sweet Navidad.’ In addition, both films revolve around baking in the winter holiday season and the blooming romance between two very different chefs working together. Similarly, in real life, you must have heard about holiday galas and other kinds of events taking place around Christmastime.

Moreover, the romance between two extremely different people is not something unheard of, as we all know about the clichéd saying that opposites attract. So, despite all the realistic themes and subjects portrayed in the Lifetime movie, it doesn’t change the fact that the narrative of ‘Sweet Navidad’ is a figment of the creative mind of the screenwriter and has nothing to do with any real-life event.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Sweet Navidad Filmed? Who is in the Cast?