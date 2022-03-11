Is Louis Dead or Alive at the End of The Adam Project?

In ‘The Adam Project,’ Mark Ruffalo has only a handful of scenes as Louis Reed, but he shines in each of them. Louis Redd is a renowned physicist, Adam’s father, and Ellie’s husband. The film begins in 2022 when he has been dead for one and a half years. Louis’ work with wormholes has served as the foundation for time travel in the future. After his death, Louis’ partner, Maya Sorian, built a massive business empire by monetizing time.

Adam’s wife Laura (Zoe Saldana) recognizes that something is amiss in the past and travels to November 2018. According to official reports, she gets killed during re-entry. Not believing this, Big Adam (Ryan Reynolds) begins his journey through time. He first meets his younger self and then travels with him further back to visit Louis. If you are wondering whether Louis is alive or dead at the end of ‘The Adam Project,’ this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Louis Dead or Alive?

Louis is dead at the end of ‘The Adam Project.’ The film never reveals exactly how he died. However, from what Young Adam and Big Adam say, we can glean that he suffers from something preventable. But when the Adams try to tell him about it, he vehemently refuses to listen.

Louis has the appearance and mannerism of a disheveled intellectual, like some other characters that Ruffalo has played. Louis is an idealist. He believes that time travel should be regulated so that it can’t be misused. He absolutely refuses to hear what the Adams have to say when they first show up. Only after learning that Sorian (his partner in the project) has already altered the past using time travel does Louis agree to listen.

With the help of his sons, Louis successfully retrieves the algorithm that stabilizes a particle accelerator from the clutches of Sorian. Older Sorian tries to shoot the Reed family, but the bullet changes course mid-air toward Younger Sorian because of the accelerator, killing her and erasing Older Sorian.

Young Adam and Big Adam try to tell their father about his fate, but Louis refuses to listen. He has figured out that he is dead in the time of both versions of Adam but still believes that no one has the right to change the future, including them. When Big Adam tries to point out that it’s his (Louis) future, Louis asserts that Adam is his future. He declares himself incredibly lucky for getting this opportunity. He apologizes to Big Adam for not being there for him and lets him know that he loves him.

They hug, and Young Adam joins them. In an emotional scene, the three of them play catch — just like Adam and Louis used to when the latter was still alive — until the Adams have gone back to their respective time. In 2022, Young Adam mends his ways and starts treating his mother better. In the future, Big Adam is still in college when he meets Laura.

Read More: Time Travel and Fixed Time in The Adam Project, Explained