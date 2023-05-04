Is Love Again on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A remake of the German movie ‘SMS für Dich,’ which is adapted from the eponymous novel by Sofie Cramer, ‘Love Again’ is a romantic comedy-drama movie that revolves around a young woman who sends confessional texts to her dead fiancé’s old cell phone number and forms a connection with the man who got reassigned that number.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Sofia Barclay, the James C. Strouse directorial opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics upon its premiere. Despite the usual chance-meeting romance, the chemistry between the leads and the presence of the global megastar Celine Dion brings something different to the table. So, in case you find yourself intrigued to know more about it, we have got you covered!

What is Love Again About?

Mira Ray struggles to come to terms with her fiancé’s unexpected death and starts sending romantic texts on a regular basis to his old phone number without realizing that it was assigned to a journalist named Rob Burns. Surprised by the profoundness of the texts, Rob gets captivated by Mira and her honesty. So, when he gets assigned to work on a profile of none other than Celine Dion, he asks for her help in finding a way to meet Mira in person and make her fall in love with him. Do you want to know if Rob and Mira get together by the end? There is only one way to find out, and that is by watching the rom-com movie yourself. Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Love Again on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Love Again’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar romantic comedy movies available on the streamer, such as ‘That’s Amor‘ and ‘Love in the Villa.’

Is Love Again on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Love Again’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, there are other rom-com films made accessible on the platform, including ‘Long Shot.’

Is Love Again on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Love Again’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option to turn to other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘The Sweet Life‘ and ‘Together Together.’

Is Love Again on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Love Again’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime Video. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can choose to tune into similar films on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘About Fate‘ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s.’

Where to Watch Love Again Online?

‘Love Again’ has been released exclusively in theaters, so you don’t have the option to watch the Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If your patience is running thin or you wish to get an immersive experience, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Love Again For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Love Again’ is unavailable on any digital platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, it is a humble request to all our readers that they show support for the art of cinema and pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content rather than turn to illegal ways to do the same.

