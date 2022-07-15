Is Love Goals (Jaadugar) Based on a True Story?

Directed by Sameer Saxena, ‘Love Goals’ or ‘Jaadugar’ is an Indian Netflix movie that follows a small-time magician named Meenu. Despite the craze of football in his hometown, Meenu has always shied away from athletic ventures and pursued the art of magic. However, when he finds himself in love with Disha, his dislike of football becomes the biggest obstacle in his love story. In order to win the hand of his ladylove, Meenu and his team, who have consistently been bad performers, must win the town’s football tournament.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Aarushi Sharma, and Javed Jaffrey, the comedy sports film is a true delight to watch. From the hilarious punches to the heartwarming moments, the film has no shortage of elements that are sure to capture the heart of viewers. However, many fans are curious to know more about the origins of the film’s storyline. Is the movie based on a true story or a piece of fiction? Well, here’s everything we know about the same.

Is Love Goals (Jaadugar) a True Story?

No, ‘Love Goals’ or ‘Jaadugar’ is not based on a true story. The writing of the film has been credited to Biswapati Sarkar, with Sameer Saxena helming the movie. Saxena is a well-known name and face for the fans of The Viral Fever (TVF). Some of his well-known projects include ‘TVF Tripling’ and ‘Permanent Roommates.’ Apparently, Sameer Saxena had been working on ‘Love Goals’ for around four years and had shared the basic idea of the movie with Jitendra Kumar. The actor liked the concept and varied elements in the story and was thrilled to have been chosen for the romantic movie.

As it turns out, Saxena deliberately chose to not base the movie around real-life events. “I always wanted to a do a sports-romantic film but wanted to set it in a world that hasn’t been seen before. Most of the sports films made are either biopics or about players playing for the country. But in a country of over a billion, only a handful get to represent the country,” the director told The Pioneer.

Instead of going with professional players or settings, Saxena decided to base the film around those who play football because they love the sports, even if they are not experts in the game. Saxena wanted to focus on the passion of middle-class people who seek enjoyment and respite in football. “When I thought about how people say ‘love is magical,’ I realized that there can be a very smooth connection between love, magic, and football! And that’s how ‘Jaadugar’ came about,” he elaborated.

“I have tried my best for viewers to experience the enigma of a ‘Jaadugar’ in my next. I am extremely grateful to the universe for letting me explore newer realms of entertainment for my fans. Can’t wait to see my fans’ reaction to my next feature film, ‘Jaadugar,’” Jitendra Kumar shared with Telangana Today while talking about the movie before its release. He was also delighted to share the screen with Javed Jaffrey, who is a beloved name in the Indian film industry.

Aarushi Sharma, who plays the leading female character of Diksha in ‘Love Goals,’ was also over the moon with the opportunity. “Jaadugar truly came to my life in the most magical way. My mom shot the audition tape for me because I was back in Himachal. They liked the audition. They called me to Mumbai for the final audition. I hope people like me in it. I feel like this is a unique story, bringing together football, magic, and love,” the actress said to The Week.

Instead of focusing on a real-life story, the team of ‘Love Goals’ tried to portray the zeal that a normal man has for sports. The football tournament portrayed in the movie is by no means a professional event. However, it clearly depicts how the players enjoy the game. While some characters do take the event as seriously as possible, in the end, it’s about the bonds forged through the games that matter to the people.

