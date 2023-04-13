Is Maggie Pierce Leaving Grey Sloan? Why Did Kelly McCreary Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

The nineteenth season of ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ follows several changes at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Although Meredith Grey and Richard Webber succeed in reinstating the residency program to welcome five new interns, the former moves to Boston from Seattle to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. While Webber is dealing with Meredith’s absence at the place, he is expected to confront another significant loss. In the thirteenth episode of the season, Chief of Surgery Teddy Altman receives calls from several hospitals which try to snatch Maggie Pierce away from Grey Sloan. Does that mean Maggie is leaving the hospital filled with her family’s memories? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Maggie Pierce Leaving Grey Sloan?

Yes, Maggie Pierce is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Maggie has been working on a study concerning a partial heart transplant along with her husband and fellow cardiothoracic surgeon Winston Ndugu. When a reputed medical science magazine publishes an interview with her about the study, her reputation in the field rises enormously. Teddy starts to receive offers from hospitals located in several parts of the country for Maggie. She initially must have thought about staying at Grey Sloan but her troubled relationship with her husband changes her mind. In the thirteenth episode of season 19, Maggie and Winston consult a couple’s therapist and she sees her husband failing to say one good thing about her.

Maggie realizes that Winston is trying to protect himself as they both confront a challenging period. Instead of fighting for his passion and their relationship, in Maggie’s view, he chooses an easy way out to settle the conflict. Maggie considers the same as Winston’s way of escaping from the problem they face. She starts to feel that Winston is not there for her in their relationship, which leads her to the decision that it would be better to leave him and Seattle for a new atmosphere for her life ahead. Maggie chooses to join the Heart Center of Chicago to continue her heart transplant study, which makes it clear that her time at Grey Sloan is concluding.

Although Amelia Shepherd asks her to continue her research at the hospital, Maggie chooses Chicago to be away from Winston and his memories. The cardiothoracic surgeon’s exit paves the way for Kelly McCreary’s impending exit from the medical drama. But why is the actress parting ways from the show? Let’s find out.

Why is Kelly McCreary Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Kelly McCreary is leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for pursuing other opportunities. After working at the show for nearly a decade, McCreary must have felt that it is time for her to invest her time in new commitments. “After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift,” the actress said in a statement.

Although McCreary is closing a long chapter of her life with her departure from the medical drama, she is excited about what’s next to come. “Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds,” she added. As per reports, the actress informed the creative heads behind the show about her wish to leave the series in advance. “Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce,” showrunner Krista Vernoff added in a statement.

Even though McCreary’s involvement in the series as a main cast member is coming to an end, we haven’t seen the last of Maggie in the show. As per reports, Maggie is expected to return to Grey Sloan to visit the doctors later this season, most likely in a guest capacity.

