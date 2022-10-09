Is Melissa O’Neil’s Lucy Chen Leaving The Rookie?

The fifth season of ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie’ follows Lucy Chen’s undercover mission with her superior Tim Bradford. While she leaves the city of Los Angeles for the mission, Rosalind Dyer escapes from prison and tries to kill her boyfriend Chris Sanford. After the mission, Lucy starts to take care of her boyfriend, and meanwhile, a career-altering opportunity comes her way. Since she needs to be with Chris, Lucy initially decides to pass on the opportunity but her well-wishers are not ready to accept the same. Naturally, the viewers must be wondering whether Lucy’s possible departure from Los Angeles will pave the way for Melissa O’Neil’s departure from the show. Well, let us share everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Lucy Chen?

In the premiere episode of the fifth season, Lucy and Bradford go undercover to bring down a drug lord. Due to her impressive performance during the mission, an officer from the undercover academy meets and offers her an opportunity to join the institution. Since Chris is still recovering from his wounds, Lucy decides to pass on the opportunity for her to be there for her boyfriend. She thinks that Rosalind hurt Chris to get back at her and she doesn’t want to leave him after causing the misfortune indirectly. Thus, she decides against leaving for Sacramento for specialized training.

However, Chris doesn’t accept Lucy’s reasons since he doesn’t want her to lose an opportunity because of him. He tries his best to change Lucy’s mind and after accepting his failure, he contacts Bradford to talk to her. Bradford meets Lucy and reminds her how the training will benefit her and help her make progress in her career. Lucy, who is aware of the same, starts to have second thoughts about her decision to not leave for Sacramento. Does that mean Lucy will depart from Los Angeles? Is Melissa O’Neil leaving the crime series? Let’s find out.

Is Melissa O’Neil Leaving The Rookie?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Melissa O’Neil has announced the departure of the actress from ‘The Rookie.’ Although Lucy most likely will accept the opportunity to attend the undercover academy in Sacramento, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the character’s arc will conclude. The upcoming episode may even depict Lucy’s time at the academy if she accepts the opportunity. Thus, the particular narrative development cannot be seen as a definite reason for the actress’ supposed departure from the show.

In addition, one of the promotional photos of the third episode of season 5, released by ABC, does feature Lucy at her apartment with alphabet balloons that read, “WELCOME HOME LUCY.” The third episode of the fifth season may start after a time jump and Lucy may have finished her training and returned to Los Angeles from Sacramento, as the photo indicates. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Melissa O’Neil most likely will continue featuring in ‘The Rookie.’

Since Lucy’s storyline is progressing better than ever, Melissa’s sudden departure from the show is extremely unlikely. As Lucy and Bradford finally deal with their feelings for one another, the former character’s significance and scope in the show moving forward is unignorable. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we can expect Lucy and Bradford to team up for more missions, which will give them ample time to process their feelings for one another.

