Is Metallic Cat in Yellowstone a Real Horse? Who Owns It?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 takes viewers outside of Montana and into Texas, the heart of the USA’s ranching and horse wrangling industry. As Jimmy Hurdstrom, our Yellowstone Ranch representative, explores the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas and learns more about the world of rodeo and cowboying, viewers are treated to some cool references to the horse racing and breeding circuit in Texas.

The penultimate episode of the season features the stallion named Metallic Cat, who has a very high reputation. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn more about the horse and its history. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about the Metallic Cat! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Metallic Cat in Yellowstone a Real Horse?

In the ninth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, Jimmy attends a horse cutting event where the audience is excited to see the horse named Metallic Cat. The horse is introduced as the leading sire in the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) and National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA). Metallic Cat is indeed a real horse whose involvement in the show’s fourth season was confirmed back in December 2019. At a charity auction, the horse’s owners bagged the rights for the horse to be written into an episode of the show, with the proceeds going to NCHA Charities Foundation.

Metallic Cat is a Red Roan horse who is the offspring of High Brow Cat and was born in 2005. During his career as a show horse, Beau Galyean served as Metallic Cat’s rider, winning many accolades together. Metallic Cat won the 2008 NCHA Open Futurity Championship and was named the NCHA Horse of the Year in 2009. In the years after the end of his show career, Metallic Cat retired to a breeding ranch and has sired exceptional offspring. Nicknamed “Denver,” the stallion has delivered more than $40 million in offspring earnings as of December 2021. As a sire, Metallic Cat’s average yearly earnings stand at $7.3 million.

In Metallic Cat’s appearance on ‘Yellowstone,’ the Yellowstone Ranch is said to have become the part owners of the stallion. They co-own the horse along with the Rocking P Ranch in Texas. In reality, the Rocking P Ranch is indeed the owner of Metallic Cat. To be more precise, Rocking P Ranch’s Robert “Bobby” Patton Jr purchased to horse in the fall of 2017. The estimated price of the purchase is reported to be $14 million, making Metallic Cat one of the most expensive sales in the cutting horse industry. Metallic Cat’s appearance on the show serves as another nod to the culture and heritage of the horse steading industry that ‘Yellowstone’ is trying to bring to the masses.

