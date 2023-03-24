Is My Kind of Country Scripted or Real?

If you are a fan of country music and enjoy the new variations that artists across the world are bringing to the genre, then ‘My Kind of Country’ is something you simply cannot miss. Featuring some of the most talented musicians across the world, the Apple TV+ reality show allows contestants to perform in front of some of the most recognizable entertainment artists, who also offer invaluable advice to them to boost their careers. With stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck, the competition series has created a place for itself in the hearts of many music fans. However, many fans of the show cannot help but wonder about the show’s format and how authentic it is. Well, we are here to explore and share what we know about the same!

Is My Kind of Country Scripted?

No, we do not believe ‘My Kind of Country’ is a scripted series. In itself, the show stands out from the rest of the musical competition series, given its emphasis on a particular type of genre and the diverse cast that transcends the concept of international boundaries. These same factors also make us believe that the turn of events within the show is legitimate and comes from a place of passion and determination.

Starting with the show’s cast, the inclusivity of people from countries like India and South Africa celebrates not only the reach of music but also the feelings it can invoke within the listeners. Most of the artists featured in the competition series add their own touch to the well-known songs in a way that can only be considered a genuine talent. Whether it’s the fusion of soul music with the familiar rhythm of country songs or combining western music with classical Indian notes, the end results are nothing short of mesmerizing.

This also highlights just how talented the artists are and just why they were selected from an international pool of people. One of the biggest checkmarks regarding the show’s authenticity is perhaps the people who have helped bring this show to the public. The presence of beloved celebrities like Reese Witherspoon or Kacey Musgraves certainly fills people with much trust regarding the whole process.

Additionally, all members of the trio of Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck are reputed artists in their own right. As such, their efforts in diversifying the pool of artists within the country music genre are well known and align with their work in the show. Some of these celebrities had to overcome their own share of obstacles while trying to make it big in the industry and wanted to make the show a platform that would serve as an opportunity that they themselves might have benefitted from during their early days.

Despite the point at which they might have had to exit the show, the participants from the Apple TV+ show have been quite complimentary about the process and elated about the opportunity that the show brought them. For some of these musicians, the chance to work in the legendary Dark Horse Recording studios in Nashville, Tennessee, is a dream come true. The fact that they are selected by some of the best in the industry to be a part of the competition is likely to be quite a validating feeling.

The combination of a diverse cast, genuine talents, and reputable entertainment icons makes us believe that ‘My Kind of Country’ is not scripted. While the format of the show is indeed well-thought-out and helps move the competition along, the results seem to be entirely dependent on the performance of the participants and the decisions made by the judges. The fact that Jimmie Allen decided not to send any of his mentees home after season 1’s first round only highlights that the series seems to be prioritizing talents over everything else.

Read More: Best Country Music Movies