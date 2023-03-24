Where is My Kind of Country Filmed?

Apple TV+’s ‘My Kind of Country’ is a music competition show that focuses on country music, as the title of the series suggests, and breaks down barriers by giving a prestigious opportunity to budding country musicians from across the globe, trying to make a name for themselves in the genre. Jimmy Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck scout for some raw talents around the world and bring them together in order to showcase their captivating voice in the competition.

Joining Allen, Guyton, and Peck are Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves in the music series, the contestants compete for a life-altering prize from Apple Music, gaining immense exposure on the platform and support from their idols. The music competition show majorly takes place in Nashville, Tennessee as up-and-coming artists from different parts of the world are invited to compete against each other in the Country Music Capital. If you are interested in knowing where ‘My Kind of Country’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

My Kind of Country Filming Locations

‘My Kind of Country’ is filmed in Tennessee, South Africa, India, Mexico, North Carolina, Nevada, and California, particularly in Nashville, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Delhi, Mumbai, Chihuahua, Durham, Las Vegas, and Petaluma. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly took place in March 2022. Now, let’s explore all the specific locations that appear in the Apple TV+ show!

Nashville, Tennessee

Primarily, the production team of ‘My Kind of Country’ sets up camp in Nashville, which is also known to be the Country Music Capital for a reason, where a huge portion of the show is taped. It seems that a few scenes for the debut season were lensed in American Legion Inglewood Post 82 at 3204 Gallatin Pike in Nashville.

The contestants are trained in Dark Horse Recording Studio at 2465 Old Charlotte Pike in Franklin, which is just south of Nashville. As far as the showcase is concerned, it takes place in The 5 Spot at 1006 Forrest Avenue in Nashville. Considered a major center for country music, Nashville makes for the perfect destination to shoot a country music-based show.

South Africa

Several scenes for ‘My Kind of Country’ are also recorded in different parts of South Africa, including Johannesburg and Cape Town. For instance, a few portions in season 1 involving the contestants Justin Serrao and Wandile were shot in Johannesburg, while some sequences involving The Betsies – Zel and Landi Degenaar, The Congo Cowboys – Julie Sigauque, Simon Attwell, and Chris Bakalanga, Micaela Kleinsmith were supposedly lensed in Cape Town.

India

The production team of ‘My Kind of Country’ also traveled all the way to India to shoot various key portions in Delhi and Mumbai. While some season 1 scenes involving Dhruv Visvanath were captured in Delhi, the ones with Alisha Pais in her hometown were shot in Mumbai. The hustle and bustle of daily life in India are captured by involving exterior shots of both cities.

Chihuahua, Mexico

For taping some scenes involving the talented season 1 contestant Ale Aguirre, the filming unit set up camp in her hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico. Also known as El Estado Grande, Chihuahua’s diverse landscape might be noticed in the show by many of you as it consists of mountains, deserts, and plains-valleys.

Durham, North Carolina

Addition portions of ‘My Kind of Country,’ especially the ones involving Camille Parker, were recorded in the city of Durham, the county seat of North Carolina’s Durham County. The city is known to have a very active and diverse music culture, with local artists indulging in many genres of music, including hip-hop, jazz, blues, soul, and so on.

Las Vegas, Nevada

In order to showcase Ashlie Amber’s background in ‘My Kind of Country’ season 1, the production team set up camp in the participant’s hometown, that is, Las Vegas. The vibrant cityscape of Sin City consists of many casinos and hotels, such as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, the La Bayou, and Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel, some of which you might spot in the show.

Petaluma, California

The cast and crew members of ‘My Kind of Country’ were also spotted lensing a few season 1 sequences involving Ismay Hellman in the city of Petaluma, which is situated in California’s Sonoma County. The city is home to many parks, including Helen Putnam Regional Park and the Fairfield Osborn Preserve, which you might spot in the exterior shots.

