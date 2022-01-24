Is Natacha Karam’s Marjan Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

In Fox’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ Natacha Karam’s Marjan Marwani is a fiery firefighter who unflinchingly confronts any challenges that come in her way. The third season of the show begins with the closing down of Station 126 and Marjan is trying her best not to let it happen. When her former colleagues accept the decision, Marjan tries her best to regain 126.

Marjan’s efforts come to a standstill when she gets into an accident in the midst of a blizzard. As the admirers of the character worry over Marjan’s fate and the possibility of Karam leaving the show, we have covered the matter in detail. Let’s take a look!

What Happened to Marjan Marwani?

Marjan’s efforts to protect Station 126 from getting demolished leads to her arrest by Carlos. She gets bailed out by Billy, who reveals to her that an apology from Owen Strand will change the fate of her station. She travels to Owen’s cabin even amid the ice storm. She confronts Owen and asks him to apologize to Billy for the sake of the station. He dismisses Marjan and makes it clear that he will not do the same. A furious and vexed Marjan leaves Owen’s cabin to travel back, dismissing Owen’s warnings about the weather.

The blizzard makes Marjan’s journey back hard. She tries to drive carefully in the storm but drives into a slope and gets hurt. In the second episode of the third season, we get to see that Marjan is alive but injured. With no vehicles passing through to help her, Marjan gets stuck as the blizzard continues to block transportation. Marjan’s accident and the decrease in her screentime, specifically in episode 2, fails to calm down the fans of the character. So, is Marjan’s accident a part of Karam’s swan song in the show? Let’s find out!

Is Natacha Karam Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The closing down of Station 126 and the splitting-up of the firefighters and paramedics of the station did not fail to affect the viewers of the show. Marjan’s accident and the uncertainty that looms around the character’s fate only increased the worries of the ardent followers of the show. After the shutdown of 126 and T.K. and Carlos’ break-up, Marjan’s potential exit is the last thing the viewers want to see in the show. Considering the fact that contemporary television shows do not hesitate in writing off characters, we can’t blame the fans for worrying over Marjan.

However, there are no official statements or announcements from Fox or Natacha Karam regarding Marjan’s supposed departure. In contrast to the speculations, Karam talked highly about her part in the show’s third season in an interview given in January 2022. According to the actress, Marjan’s storyline is yet to unravel completely in season 3. Karam revealed that there is an upcoming episode that will focus on Marjan’s friendship with Paul. She also added that Marjan sings with Rob Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand in one of the episodes.

Since Karam’s words indicate that Marjan will continue to play a significant role in the third season’s narrative, we believe that Natacha Karam is likely to continue featuring in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ We can expect Marjan to recover from her injuries and continue her fight to open Station 126. Even though Billy Tyson is powerful opposition on her way, we can hope to see her win the fight to regain the station and her former crew.

