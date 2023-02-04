Is Netflix’s Class Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Class’ is a poignant narrative that explores caste, sexuality, economic inequality, and more. The series revolves around three students, Dheeraj, Saba, and Balli. After their school is destroyed in a fire, the Hampton International School jumps on the opportunity to recruit the less fortunate trio as a promotional gimmick. Their new classmates are cold, calculative, and abusive. The three can barely adapt to the novel atmosphere, but they do sense something unsettling about the school.

Ashim Ahluwalia, Gul Dharmani, and Kabir Mehta are the three creatives who collaborated to direct this show. The eccentric and flawed students in the show are so well-written that one can’t help but wonder if they are based on real people and if actual events inspire their actions. If you’ve found yourself thinking along the same lines, here are all the details you need.

Is Class a True Story?

No, ‘Class’ is not based on a true story. It is the Indian adaptation of a Spanish show titled ‘Elite.’ However, the creators have taken this opportunity to include the nuances of social hierarchy, the caste system, and the socio-economic divide in India. The show also traverses through sensitive themes of LGBTQ+ inclusivity, repression, Islamophobia, discrimination of minorities, and bullying.

Even though practicing untouchability is banned in India, Dalit students across the country weigh the burden of these dense and orthodox beliefs. The caste system is demolished on the surface level, but it runs deep within the rural parts of the nation. One might say that due to the current generation being “woke,” such customs will rarely inculcate in their psyche.

However, these are indoctrinated beliefs that are hard to demolish even with the light of education. A shameful incident from Uttarakhand can be used as a parallel to understand how the high-stature people in the show dwell in indifference and apathy, even after having all the knowledge at their disposal.

In May 2022, out of 37 upper-caste students in Uttarakhand (around 9-10) boycotted midday meals because a Dalit woman cooked them. Previously, 40 students had the same issue, and they stopped eating the meals prepared by her. The students were around the age of 12-14, which is precisely why this event is concerning, as they are the future of India.

Bullying and intolerance towards LGBTQ+ wreak havoc on the survivors. The series portrays a queer character, and the audience must understand why it’s an important feature for desensitizing and being acceptable to the community.

In Delhi, a 15-year-old boy reportedly unalived himself because his classmates bullied him for being homosexual. The child was repeatedly bullied and even sexually harassed once, but even after filing multiple complaints, the school did not take any action. On February 24, 2022, he left behind a suicide note. As per sources, he wrote how the school “has killed” him.

Only after the three central characters’ school burned to ashes did they have the opportunity to study in a prestigious institution. The trio is ridiculed at the new school for their social disparities, but how is inequality polluting the education system?

As per Oxfam’s data, the influential 10% population control 74% of India’s wealth. Most of it is limited to urban areas and metropolitan cities, where most job and business opportunities are prevalent. The rural areas are left out of the “development” picture, and their schools are sidelined. As a result, students from poor socio-economic backgrounds and lower castes do not have the resources to break through their generational repression.

In the series, the so-called elites and their children have no self-awareness about their privilege and fail to recognize how their status is a mere roll of the dice. The creators depict how we’ve failed to uplift and empathize with the less fortunate members of our society by befriending ignorance and allowing the social construct to determine whom we respect or disregard.

Although ‘Class’ is a fictional TV show, it layers several political and philosophical themes that reflect the harrowing face of Indian society.

Read More: Best Indian TV Shows on Netflix