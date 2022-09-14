Is Netflix’s El Rey, Vicente Fernández Based on a True Story?

Created by Dago García and Jhonny Alexander Ortiz, Netflix’s ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández,’ AKA ‘The Idol of the People,’ tells the story of a Mexican singer named Vicente Fernández. The musical series follows Vicente as he establishes his career through a lot of struggle and hard work. As a man from humble beginnings, Vicente tries his best to convert his love for music into a viable career. Thanks to his efforts, the singer soon becomed unforgettable in the Mexican music industry.

Starring Jaime Camil as Vicente Fernández, the series tells a captivating and heartwarming story of a passionate man who became beloved by his countrymen. However, many are curious about how the series came to be. Is it inspired by real-life stories, and did Vicente Fernández really exists? Well, we are here to answer the same and possibly more.

Is El Rey, Vicente Fernández a True Story?

Yes, ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández’ is a true story. The show is based on the life of iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernández Gómez, AKA Vicente Fernández, whose name became synonymous with Ranchera Music, a genre of traditional Mexican music. The series is created by Dago García and Jhonny Alexander Ortiz, with the latter also being part of the show’s writing team along with Daniela Richer, Luis Guerrero, and Rodrigo Ordóñez.

When translated into English, the show’s title reads ‘The King, Vicente Fernández.’ This is likely a nod to many titles that the singer garnered during his lifetime, which referred to him as royalty. Some of his well-known nicknames include El Rey de la Música Ranchera (The King of Ranchera Music), El Ídolo de México (The Idol of Mexico), and El Charro de Huentitán (The Charro/Horse Rider from Huentitán). The last title comes from Vicente’s birthplace, Huentitán El Alto, in Jalisco, México, where he was born on February 17, 1940.

Vicente’s father was a rancher while his mother stayed at home. As a young child, he and his mother would often go to see movies. This ignited Vicente’s passion for the entertainment industry. His dedication to music was further stoked when he received a guitar at the age of 8. He started to learn everything he could about the instrument and delved into the knowledge of Mexican folk music. After his family moved to Tijuana, Mexico, Vicente worked as a bricklayer, painter, cabinetmaker, etc., in order to help his family’s financial conditions. He was popular among construction workers for singing during working hours.

At the age of 14, Vicente started to sing at weddings, restaurants, and similar venues. He became a part of different mariachi groups like Mariachi Amanecer de Pepe Mendoza and Mariachi de José Luis Aguilar. After this, he participated in a radio program called Amanecer Tapatío when Vicente was in Jalisco. The program helped him gain local fame and started his career as a musician. However, his first-ever paid show was La Calandria Musical, a television program on which Vicente appeared at the age of 21.

In the year 1965, Vicente moved to Mexico City, Mexico, in order to boost his musical career. However, given the popularity of Javier Solís, another iconic Ranchera singer, people were hesitant to place their luck on Vicente. This prompted the Huentitán native to seek out radio programs to keep his career going. Shortly afterward, Javier passed away due to complications from gallbladder surgery. While the public mourned Javier, Vicente started getting to record his albums. The singer chose CBS México as his first label and then never looked back.

Over the course of his life, Vicente released iconic songs and albums. He is known for “El Rey,” “El Hijo Del Pueblo,” and “Para Recordar,” which sold several million copies. Vicente became a cultural icon in Mexico and earned multiple awards, including 4 Grammys, 9 Latin Grammys, and 14 Lo Nuestro Awards. He even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In August 2021, Vicente fell on his ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico, which damaged his cervical spine and led the singer to be placed on a ventilator. During his stay in the hospital, the doctors also diagnosed Vicente with Guillain–Barré syndrome, a disease that causes muscle weakness due to a compromised immune system. The treatment for the disease began as soon as possible, and the singer was out of the Intensive care Unit in October 2021. However, on November 30, 2021, he was again admitted to the ICU due to complications caused by pneumonia. On December 12, 2021, Vicente passed away due to the damage from his injuries. The nation mourned the loss of one of its icons, with several celebrities expressing condolences.

The story of Vicente Fernández is told in the biopic show ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández.’ The show explores the singer’s role as an artist, an icon, a son, a husband, and a father. The ups and downs in Vicente’s life, along with his qualities, both good and bad, are depicted in the show with great care. The impact left by the singer on the Mexican music industry cannot be measured in words, and his loss has left many grieving.

