Is Netflix’s Overhaul Based on a True Story? Is BR Truck Racing a Real Competition?

Directed by Tomas Portella, Netflix’s ‘Overhaul’ (also known as ‘Carga Máxima’) is a Brazilian action-drama movie starring Thiago Martins in the lead role. The film follows Roger Matos, an experienced truck racer but immature truck driver in a financially dire situation after a tragedy. As a result, Roger is forced to accept working as a getaway driver for a cargo theft gang to save his truck racing team. Given the movie’s focus on crime in Brazil and the sport of competitive truck racing, viewers must be curious to learn if it is based on true events. If you are wondering whether ‘Overhaul’ is based on a true story, here is everything you need to know!

Is Overhaul a True Story? Is BR Truck Racing a Real Competition?

No, ‘Overhaul’ is not based on a true story. The film is based on an original screenplay written by Leandro Soares. The plot revolves around Roger Matos, a fictional truck racer in financial trouble. As a result, Roger is forced to become a get-away driver for a smuggling cartel that steals expensive goods. The film’s basic plot is not inspired by any real incidents or criminal cases, as there is no evidence of truck racers being involved in street-level crimes in Brazil. Instead, the film tells a fictional story that combines the high-speed world of truck racing with the high-stakes criminal underworld to tell a compelling and emotionally resonant narrative.

In the film, Roger competes in Brazil’s BR Truck Racing Championship. The competition is entirely fictional and does not exist in reality. However, truck racing is one of the more popular motorsports in Brazil. Fórmula Truck was the premier truck racing competition in the country between 1996 and 2017. However, it was later folded into the Copa Truck from the 2018 season, with the latter replacing Fórmula Truck as the top truck racing tournament in Brazil. Given the popularity of Fórmula Truck and Copa Truck in Brazil, it is likely that the two auto racing series inspired the fictional BR Truck Racing Championship.

While ‘Overhaul’ tells a fictional story, the film’s cast and crew went to great lengths to ensure the truck racing is depicted with authenticity. The crew invited a special type of vehicle dubbed “trucktana,” a pickup truck adapted to serve as a fictional truck in the film. The trucktana had a separate functional cockpit, which featured an actual Formula truck driver piloting the vehicle. However, the vehicle also had a separate internal part where the actors would film their portions of scenes featuring them in the driving seat while the vehicle was driven externally.

Moreover, actor Thiago Martins, who plays the role of Roger, explained that while he was experienced in driving cars and motorcycles, he had to undergo special training for the film. Martins had to learn all the truck’s details, from mechanics to driving a truck with a trailer. The film’s primary theme is that of crime, and it explores the implications of illegal activities on Roger’s life. The movie examines what drives a person like Roger towards crime and the price he must pay to make a fresh start.

Given the movie’s central theme and the protagonist’s involvement in the vehicular robbery, it resembles the 2001 action-drama movie ‘The Fast and the Furious,’ the first installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. Ultimately, ‘Overhaul’ is not based on a true story. The movie tells a fictional story that examines the nature of crime and its impact on individuals. The film provides an action-packed crime drama packaged with the thrills of truck racing while drawing a sense of realism from its action sequences and character motivations.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Overhaul Filmed?