Is Netflix’s The Green Glove Gang Based on a True Story?

Created by Joanna Hartwig-Skalska and Anna Novak-Zemplinska, Netflix’s ‘The Green Glove Gang,’ AKA ‘ Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki,’ is a Polish dark comedy series. Zuza, Kinga, and Alicja are ladies of old age who work as noble thieves. After a failed heist threatens to expose the identities of the gang, they decide to enter a nursing home and hide there. However, the quiet life at the facility is not for them, and they usher an age of second youth into their new residence. When the nursing home itself becomes a victim of a robbery, the three ladies realize that there is more at stake than they had initially imagined.

Starring Malgorzata Potocka, Anna Romantowska, and Magdalena Kuta, the show cleverly combines the elements of suspense with heartwarming moments. While the leading ladies establish a new life for themselves in the nursing home, their past is being investigated by the law officers, who seem to be growing closer and closer to catching the thieves. The thrilling nature of the show and its underlying message has made many fans wonder if the series is inspired by real-life events. If not, what exactly led to its creation? Well, we are here to explore the same and share what we know about the topic.

Is The Green Glove Gang a True Story?

No, ‘The Green Glove’ is not based on a true story. The show is written by Joanna Hartwig-Skalska and Anna Novák-Zemplinska. For both writers, the Netflix show is apparently their first mainstream project, and the duo seems to have given their best in order to create an entertaining story. The first season of the series consists of eight episodes that were helmed by Tadeusz Sliwa. For Silwa, the dark comedy story is far from his first job as a director as he also lent his skills to ‘The Chairman’s Ear’ and multiple music videos.

The show’s storyline delves into the concept of how society expects people of a certain age to behave and how such expectations often lead many people of old age to curb their wishes and enjoy a seemingly calm life. For the residents of the nursing home, life was always meant to be dull and peaceful. However, the arrival of three women with little care about world pressures breathes life into the practiced routine of the old residents. The whole idea of living life to the fullest despite one’s age and how living youthfully is more about the mindset than the person’s age is explored heavily in the show. The same message is sure to leave an impact on those who are either in a similar situation or see their life heading towards such an existence.

However, the show is not all happiness and messages, and the very reasons that started the whole debacle are certainly captivating. Three old ladies who often take part in robberies and work together as a gang with a signature style? It is certainly a concept that is sure to appeal to viewers of multiple age groups. While some might see themselves reflected through these characters, others might imagine their relatives doing some of the portrayed shenanigans.

In fact, the concept of people above a certain age threshold acting as thieves is not a new trick. The 2018 British movie ‘King of Thieves‘ is another heist film that follows a similar concept. Directed by James Marsh, the film revolves around three men who reunite after many years and decide to pull off one more heist and relive their glory days. As expected, the operation is far from smooth but provides a lot of entertainment to the viewers.

Overall, ‘The Gree Glove Gnag’ is certainly not a true story, but it does address many relatable themes. The concept of living one’s life to the fullest, though hopefully without the criminal undertones, is certainly a concept that many fans might find touching. Indeed, the series presents a feelgood idea in a thrilling storyline to fully captivate the viewers and break the stereotypes of the characters that actors of a certain age often portray.

