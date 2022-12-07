Is Netflix’s The Marriage App Based on a True Story?

Originally titled ‘Matrimillas,’ the Netflix romantic comedy ‘The Marriage App’ is directed by Sebastián De Caro. It revolves around a couple in crisis – Belen and Federico. They have a rather happy married life and live with their two kids together. The couple decides to spice up their romantic life with the help of an app.

Starring Luisana Lopilato, Cristina Castaño, and Juan Minujín, the Spanish movie explores the tribulations of a married couple and their quest to bring back the missing romance. Furthermore, it focuses on the good, bad and ugly things that together make up a healthy marriage. Belen and Federico’s lives find an honest portrayal in the movie. Hence, it makes the viewers wonder if the story is that of a real couple. Let’s dive into the details.

Is The Marriage App a True Story?

No, the plot of ‘The Marriage App’ is not based on real events. Gabriel Korenfeld worked on the story and screenplay with the help of Rocio Blanco. It is a fictional story that revolves around the effort it takes to sustain a happy relationship and marriage. Belen and Federico look happy on the surface, but they have their own issues to deal with. So, they opt for a marriage app that tracks the good and bad deeds the partners do for each other. Moreover, they receive and lose points for the same.

The couple strives to maintain a healthy balance in life between work and family. Belen is the practical one in the couple as she ensures smooth functioning of the household. Federico is a sweet and kind husband, but he remains lost in his thoughts and does not pay attention to the needs of the house. Consequently, this scenario is a problem in all modern households. Women have to manage everything on their own, while men don’t even do the bare minimum. A couple can maintain balance only when both partners do their job diligently.

The movie also depicts the issues faced by their children. In the quest to get their relationship on track, the couple forgets about their children. They miss out on Antonio’s basketball matches and leave them at their grandmother’s place as well. Belen and Federico neglect their children and don’t focus on what they might need from their parents. The obsession with points exceeds to a point where the couple sees nothing and no one else. It’s a commentary on modern parenting.

The movie shows the true essence of communication in a marriage or relationship. It’s of utmost importance for partners and spouses to maintain open and honest communication with each other. Consequently, they strive to understand each other better. Communication opens the doors for a healthier relationship where the needs of both partners are fulfilled. The issues in the movie would have found a quicker resolution if the spouses would have been honest with each other since the beginning.

‘The Marriage App’ uses a multitude of themes to accentuate the point of the plot. With authentic characters and a very relevant storyline, it ignites a thought-provoking conversation between married and committed couples. Nonetheless, the story of the movie is the brainchild of Gabriel Korenfeld and is not based on a real story.

