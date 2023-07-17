Is Oppenheimer on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

The Christopher Nolan directorial, ‘Oppenheimer,’ is a biographical war drama movie that revolves around the titular character who plays a vital role along with his team of scientists in developing the world’s first atomic bomb. Based on the 2005 biography titled ‘American Prometheus’ written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film features some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, comprising Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek. Apart from the compelling onscreen performances from Murphy and the rest of the cast, what keeps the viewers hooked on the movie is the enthralling storyline and impressive direction. So, if you wish to know more about it in detail, we have got you covered!

What is Oppenheimer About?

Set around the time of World War II, the narrative follows the renowned American scientist and physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who works with a team of scientists to develop the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project. From the conception of the idea to create the world’s first atomic bomb to developing it in the middle of nowhere and exploding it to enter the Atomic Age, the viewers get a detailed account of it all. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the film yourself!

Is Oppenheimer on Netflix?

Despite having a huge collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t contain ‘Oppenheimer’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant has other films that might interest you, such as ‘The Bombardment.’

Is Oppenheimer on HBO Max?

Since ‘Oppenheimer’ is not included in HBO Max’s impressive catalog of films, we recommend our readers alternatively stream similar films such as ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’

Is Oppenheimer on Disney+?

No, Disney+ doesn’t house ‘Oppenheimer’ on its extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘Hidden Figures.’

Is Oppenheimer on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch the Christopher Nolan directorial since the film is not accessible on the streamer. But viewers looking for somewhat similar drama movies can watch ‘Tesla.’

Is Oppenheimer on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video consists of a vast library filled with original as well as acquired content. But unfortunately, ‘Oppenheimer’ is not one of them. Instead, subscribers can check out other alternatives on the streaming giant, including ‘A Beautiful Mind‘ and ‘Interstellar.’

Where to Watch Oppenheimer Online?

‘Oppenheimer’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you don’t have the option to watch the Cillian Murphy starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you wish to experience the intense drama unfolding on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Oppenheimer For Free?

Since ‘Oppenheimer’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the Christopher Nolan directorial for free. What you can do is wait for the film to land on a streaming platform offering a free trial to its new users. That said, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume to show support for the art of cinema instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Oppenheimer Filmed?