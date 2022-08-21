Is Paddy Considine Married? Who is His Wife?

Patrick “Paddy” Considine, a British actor and a household name in the filming industry, got his first opportunity to appear in a feature film when his friend from college, Shane Meadows, offered him a role in the 1999 film ‘A Room For Romeo Bass.’ Since then, Paddy never looked back, and after a handful of minor roles, he even became a part of major productions like the 2005 film ‘Cinderella Man,’ the 2007 action-thriller ‘The Bourne Ultimatum,’ 2009’s ‘The Cry of the Owl,’ and 2011’s ‘Blitz.’ Moreover, he even stepped into the television industry when appearing as Paul Peplow in ‘My Zinc Bed,’ but later went on to step into more substantial roles, as Detective Inspector Jack Whicher in ‘The Suspicions of Mr. Wicher’ series of TV movies, Father John Hughes in ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Game Waters in ‘Informer,’ Claude Bolton/The Outsider in ‘The Outsider,’ and Mr. Martin in ‘The Third Day.’

Fans would be interested to know that Paddy refused to keep himself confined to the field of acting as he wrote and directed several movies and short films. Besides, the multiple award-winning actor even dipped his toes into the world of theatre and has appeared in a handful of music videos. Having such a successful career naturally made fans interested in his life, and once Paddy was further propelled into the spotlight by his role as King Viserys I Targaryen in the 2022 TV show ‘House Of The Dragon,’ people wanted to know if he had a special someone in his life. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Paddy Considine’s Early Life

Interestingly, Paddy belongs to a tight-knit family and was born in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire. Growing up alongside one brother and four other sisters, Paddy began valuing his familial ties from quite a young age and still maintains a solid bond with his loved ones. In fact, the actor still resides in his hometown of Burton upon Trent and takes time out of his busy schedule to spend with his family.

Growing up, Paddy was always interested in the performing arts and thus, chose to pursue a National Diploma in Performing Arts from Burton College right after graduating high school. Interestingly, he met Shane Meadows for the first time in college, who later provided Paddy with his first role in a feature film. After Burton, Paddy enrolled himself in the University of Brighton, where he pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Photography, but once given an opportunity to enter the filming industry, the incredible actor never faltered and strove forward towards further success.

Paddy Considine’s Wife

Fans will be delighted to know that Paddy Considine is in a blissful marriage with Shelly Considine, nee Insley. Interestingly, Paddy and his wife fell in love with each other when they were just eighteen and have remained together ever since. The award-winning actor always knew that Shelly was his soulmate, and hence, the couple finally tied the knot in 2002 before settling down and working towards a brighter future.

Over the years, Paddy and Shelly have built up a remarkable relationship on a foundation of love and often lean on each other to get through the difficult times. In fact, Shelly has stood beside her husband throughout all of his ups and downs and has supported him wholeheartedly in all of his endeavors. Besides, we are also thrilled to report that the happy couple is proud parents to three wonderful children, and the family currently resides in Paddy’s hometown of Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire.

Read More: Everything We Know About Sonoya Mizuno