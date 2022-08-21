Sonoya Mizuno From House Of The Dragon: Everything We Know

Although Sonoya Mizuno stepped into the filming industry through a minor role in the 2012 film ‘Venus in Eros,’ she soon went on to be a part of bigger productions and stepped into the spotlight with her role in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ Today, apart from being well-known as an incredible actress, Sonoya is also famous for her modeling and ballet-dancing skills. Besides, with the actress entirely focused on taking her career to further heights, she was recently offered the role of Mysaria in the popular TV show ‘House Of The Dragon,’ making fans curious to know more about her life. Well, here’s everything we know about Sonoya Mizuno.

Sonoya Mizuno’s Age and Background

Although Sonoya Mizuno was born in Tokyo, she spent most of her growing years in Somerset, England. As far as her ethnicity is concerned, her father is Japanese, while her mother is half-Argentine and half-British. Nevertheless, Sonoya has always been proud of her mixed ethnicity and developed a close personal bond while growing up alongside four other sisters and a brother. In fact, she and her siblings have worked together on several productions and are well on their way to being the next “it” family in Hollywood. Naturally, the actress has maintained an outstanding bond with her loved ones to this very day and often takes out time from her busy schedule to make memories with them.

Sources mention that Sonoya was interested in dance and the performing arts from quite a young age and always wanted to pursue a career in those fields. Thus, encouraged by her family and teachers in school, she decided to practice hard before applying and getting into the Royal Dance School in London. At the Royal Dance School, she specialized in Ballet and soon went on to perform with popular groups before making headway in the filming industry.

Sonoya Mizuno’s Profession

Interestingly, Sonoya was a professional ballet dancer before stepping into the spotlight as an actress and has performed with renowned groups like the Dresden-based Semperoper Ballet, Ballet Ireland, and New English Ballet Theatre, among others. However, the world of entertainment soon beckoned the young talent, and she decided to try her hand at modeling at 20 years of age. Quite surprisingly, Sonoya’s modeling career got off to a flying start, and she even went on to model for top brands, including but not limited to Chanel, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen.

Eventually, Sonoya was noticed by several producers and was handed her first minor feature film role, where she appears as a Forest Guard in the 2012 movie ‘Venus in Eros.’ However, her popularity soon grew, and a couple of years later, the up-and-coming actress took on the role of Kyoko in ‘Ex Machina.’ From then on, there was no looking back for the promising young actress as she took on several roles and even appears as Caitlin in ‘La La Land.’ Furthermore, some of her other noteworthy roles include her performances as Katie / Humanoid in ‘Annihilation,’ Betsy in ‘The Domestics,’ and Araminta Lee in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ Subsequently, in 2018, Sonoya entered the TV industry through her performance as Dr. Azumi Fujita in ‘Maniac,’ and after appearing as Lily Chan in the 2020 miniseries ‘Devs,’ she got the opportunity to play Mysaria in ‘House Of The Dragon.’

Is Sonoya Mizuno Dating Someone?

Unfortunately, Sonoya is entirely private regarding her personal life and has gone so far as to keep herself away from all social media platforms. Moreover, she also refrains from discussing her personal affairs in public and has kept a tight lid on her dating life. Thus with Sonoya harping on privacy and the lack of reports linking the actress to someone special, we are hard-pressed to believe that Sonoya Mizuno is currently single and completely focused on finding further success in her career.

