Is Pam and Tommy’s Erica a Real Porn Star? Where is She Now?

‘Pam & Tommy’ tells the emotional and raunchy story of celebrity couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s whirlwind romance. In parallel, the miniseries follows the disgruntled carpenter Rand, who inadvertently steals a private videotape from the couple and decides to profit from it. As the recording goes viral, the celebrity couple is thrown into a whirlpool of public and judicial scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Rand embarks on his own remarkable series of events, and the slightly clueless carpenter is most often seen with a woman named Erica. Given that a significant portion of the narrative draws from real people and events, we got curious about just how much of her character is based on an actual counterpart. Let’s take a look at whether Erica from ‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on a real person or not.

Is Erica Gauthier Based on a Real Person?

Yes, the character of Erica, as essayed by Taylor Schilling on ‘Pam & Tommy,’ is based on a real person. The real Erica was a Southern girl that Rand Gauthier reportedly met in San Fernando Valley in the late 1980s when the two were set up on a blind date. The two were briefly married and seemingly in contact during the time that the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal was beginning.

Erica was born Amanda Margaret Gantt on December 22, 1956, in Andalusia, Alabama. Her father was a former attorney for the state of Alabama and maintained a strict household. In the late 1970s, Erica reportedly moved to San Francisco and joined the adult entertainment industry. While performing at the Mitchell Brothers O’Farrell club (now closed), she was apparently spotted by pornstar Marilyn Chambers, who helped Erica land her adult film debut in 1979 (seemingly with the adult film ‘Beyond De Sade,’ which features Chambers as well).

Sources close to the adult film actress revealed that Erica initially disliked performing with male costars but did so because it paid better than performing with female costars. In an interview with Hustler Magazine in 1989, she also seemingly confirmed the same. 1989 also saw Erica and Rand’s wedding, though the marriage didn’t last long and allegedly fizzled out in a few years. However, she did seemingly get Rand to start performing in adult videos as well. Erica later married NFL player Derrick Jensen, and the two had a son named Davis.

By the time she retired in 1994, Erica had appeared in over a hundred and fifty movies, received awards, and gotten indoctrinated in a few adult-entertainment halls of fame. She made a brief comeback in the late 1990s into adult videos before leaving the industry for good and reportedly moving to Panama City Beach in Florida. After retiring from the adult-entertainment industry, Erica had her own massage therapy business and also volunteered as a face painter.

Where is Erica Gauthier Now?

Unfortunately, Erica is no longer alive. The retired pornstar was tragically killed on December 31, 2009, in a hit and run accident in Panama City Beach. She was 53 at the time and is seemingly survived by her son, Davis, who (it appears) was 12 at the time of her death.

