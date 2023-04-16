Is Para We Are King Based on a True Story?

HBO Max’ s ‘Para – We Are King’ (originally titled ‘Para – Wir sind King’) is a drama series that follows four young women who are on the verge of becoming adults, living in Berlin-Wedding. In their pursuit of happiness, the women tend to make some life-altering decisions every now and then. But sometimes, disaster is just a single decision away from delight, and in a world where light and darkness co-exist, the four friends are torn between doing the right thing and keeping their friendship intact.

Created by Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad, and Richard Kropf, the show features brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented and young actors and actresses, including Soma Pysall, Roxana Samadi, Jobel Mokonzi, Jeanne Goursaud, and David Schütter. Whether it is the closely knitted bond between the four friends or the recreational drugs they tend to sell and take, these themes are a significant part of reality. So, it is only natural for some of you to pose the question — is ‘Para – We Are King’ rooted in reality or not? Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same. Let’s explore more about it, shall we?

Is Para We Are King a True Story?

No, ‘Para – We Are King’ is not based on a true story. However, the engaging and dramatic storyline is the product of the creative minds of Hanno Hackfort, Katharina Sophie Brauer, and Luisa Hardenberg. The three writers join forces and put their experience and brilliant writing skills to good use to come up with the seemingly realistic screenplay for the HBO Max series.

The strong friendship of the four young women symbolizes the bond that many teenagers and youthful people share with their friends. At the same time, the drug deals that they indulge in to earn some fast cash to buy extravagant things for themselves are the harsh reality of life as there are many young people who tend to do so just to get by and fulfill their needs. So, the writers supposedly took some inspiration from similar real-life instances in order to make the narrative a whole lot closer to reality.

Moreover, the themes of friendship and drug deals are not something that has never been explored, in fact, other than ‘Para – We Are King,’ they have been highlighted in various movies and TV shows over the years. For instance, one of the most suitable examples has to be that of the teen drama series titled ‘Euphoria,’ which is based on the eponymous Israeli miniseries. Created by Sam Levinson for HBO, the show features some heartfelt performances from Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and Sydney Sweeney.

The Zendaya starrer mainly focuses on a recovering teenage drug addict named Rue Bennett who finds it difficult to blend in with the rest of her peers. Much like the protagonists in ‘Para – We Are King,’ Rue connects with a few people, including Fezco “Fez” O’Neill who is a local drug dealer, and gets involved with illegal substances. The characters of Rue and Fez, as well as the close-knitted bond that they share, are somewhat similar to the four women and their friendship in the Soma Pysall starrer.

So, it is only natural for the viewers to draw some parallels between ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Para – We Are King,’ and connect the predominant themes of friendship and narcotics. With that being said, it would be fair to conclude by saying that although the drama show sheds some light on true-to-life subjects and elements, it does not change the fact that it is not rooted in reality and is just a work of fiction.

