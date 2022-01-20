Is Redeeming Love on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by D. J. Caruso, ‘Redeeming Love’ is a Christian Western movie that narrates Angel’s journey from being exposed to prostitution as a child to her later years in 19th century California. Upon meeting Michael Hosea, the young woman gets a taste of love that soothes her deepest wounds. The film is derived from Francine Rivers’ best-selling 1991 novel of the same name.

Packed with a talented cast comprising Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Logan Marshall-Green, and others, the compelling romantic movie tries to convey a powerful message on love and healing. If the premise of this movie has caught your interest and you are looking for ways to watch it, here are all the streaming options available at your disposal!

What Is Redeeming Love About?

Set in the American Old West during the California Gold Rush, ‘Redeeming Love’ starts with a bit of background information on Angel, who was ill-treated during the years she grew up. She was sold to prostitution when she was a kid and, ever since, has managed to become the most desired woman at the local brothel. Despite being a good Christian boy, Michael finds himself intrigued by her and decides to approach his potential love interest.

Michael offers to pay for her friendship and time, unlike other men she has encountered. However, she persistently rejects all his proposals. Her retaliation soon turns into softness when the two of them begin to spend time with each other. For all the details about where it is streaming online, we have all the options listed!

Is Redeeming Love on Netflix?

‘Redeeming Love’ is not a part of Netflix’s existing video library, but you can explore other options such as ‘Dear John‘ and ‘Safe Haven.’

Is Redeeming Love on Amazon Prime Video?

Since ‘Redeeming Love’ is not currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, you can switch to other romantic films on the streamer such as ‘Chemical Hearts’ and ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.’

Is Redeeming Love on Hulu?

No, this Western romantic drama is not a part of Hulu’s existing collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can watch other movies on the platform, such as ‘The Age of Adaline‘ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’

Is Redeeming Love on HBO Max?

‘Redeeming Love’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive stack of TV shows and movies. You can take a look at other options instead, such as ‘Wristcutters: A Love Story‘ and ‘Two Lovers.‘

Where to Watch Redeeming Love Online?

‘Redeeming Love’ released in theaters across the USA on January 21, 2022. If you want to watch the movie, you can book your tickets on Fandango. Other than that, you can consider looking it up on VOD platforms, as the movie could become available soon after its theatrical premiere. A few of them include Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream Redeeming Love for Free?

‘Redeeming Love’ is currently available to watch in theaters and might roll out of VOD platforms in the near future. Sadly, you might not be able to watch it free of cost at the moment. Moreover, we would like to advise you to pay for the content you wish to access online rather than resort to illegal methods for the same.

