Is RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Married or Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Bravo TV’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ gives us a detailed account of the personal and professional lives of affluent NYC women as they deal with the accomplishments and challenges in their careers and romantic lives. Apart from the conflicts of their day-to-day lives, they also encounter some dramatic situations as they go through various ups and downs in each episode. With the introduction of a new cast in season 14 of the reality series, there are several New York socialites to look forward to, one of which is Brynn Whitfield. Given her independent and bigger-than-life persona, many of you might be curious to know more about her. In that case, you don’t need to look further because we have gathered all the necessary information for you!

Brynn Whitfield’s Age, Family, and Background

With Midwestern roots in her blood, Brynn Whitfield was mostly raised by her grandmother, Darlene. The 36-year-old revealed that her parents are no longer with us, but she loves and misses them dearly and holds all of their memories closer to her heart. Brynn reportedly has at least two siblings – Daris and Trina – and is quite close to them. The free-spirited bi-racial woman and her grandmother shared a very tight-knitted bond until the spring of 2021 when Darlene sadly passed away. On her first Mother’s Day without her grandmother in March 2021, Brynn penned an emotional tribute to her, urging others to realize the importance of having a mother figure in one’s life and not taking it for granted.

Sharing her grief with the world in a heartwarming note, Brynn wrote that one must be grateful and thankful to their mother every single day “because one day… you will feel how I do today. The day you have to endure your first Mother’s Day without her.” Unfortunately, she also lost her sweet furry bestfriend, Pepper, in the same year. On the educational front, she graduated from Purdue University in Indiana with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication-Public Relations and Advertising in 2008 before kickstarting her professional career. Brynn enjoys traveling and holidaying with her friends in exotic destinations and ensures she treats her followers with a vacation dump from the same.

As far as her hobbies and interests are concerned, Brynn is passionate about yoga and has a special place in her heart for interior design and clothing, which makes her one of the Housewife fashionistas. Interestingly, she also completed her yoga training diploma from YogaWorks in June 2019, taking her passion to new levels. Currently residing in the charming neighborhood of West Village in Lower Manhattan, Brynn also loves inviting her friends over for dinner in her apartment and having a gala time with them.

Brynn Whitfield’s Profession

After graduating with flying colors, Brynn Whitfield began her career in Communications and Public Relations sector by working as an Assistant Account Executive at Edelman in 2009. She then became the Public Relations Account Manager at DRS and Associates before returning to Edelman as Senior Account Executive. In the consequent years, she worked as an Account Supervisor at Rpr Marketing Communications and an Account Director at Murphy O’Brien Public Relations.

Brynn also served as the Consulting Creative Director at Rpr Marketing for over a year before moving on to work as the PR Lead at Assembly. She has been an Advisory Board Member at TongueTry since July 2018 and has exercised the same role at SACRED Yoga since 2019. As of writing, she has been freelancing as a Marketing Communications Consultant.

Is Brynn Whitfield Dating Anyone?

Although Brynn Whitfield has so much going on in her life, dating isn’t one of them at the moment. Having said that, despite not being a literal “housewife” as of now, she considers herself to be a “trophy wife in the making.” She confirmed her relationship status herself during the ‘RHONY’ season 14 premiere event in July 2023 to the Daily Dish. The fierce socialite said, “I am single. I feel so lame, I’m like I should have got a boyfriend for this red carpet! I am single, though.” She also added the fact that she is currently in touch with two of her exes and hangs out with them frequently.

In an interview with Page Six in July 2023, Brynn revealed that it was Lisa Vanderpump who inspired her to talk about the details of her sex life in the series. Taking the advice of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star, she showed no hesitance in sharing some tidbits about her love life. “This guy took me on a helicopter to JFK when it had the skating rink, the ice skating rink. And that that was a first date for me in a helicopter to go ice skating,” Brynn spilled. Despite mentioning playfully that she was envious of co-star Jessel Taank and Erin Dana Lichy’s lives with a husband and children, Brynn Whitfield seems to be thoroughly enjoying her life as a strong and hardworking single woman with irrepressible confidence.

