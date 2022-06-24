Is Disney+’s Rise Based on a True Story?

‘Rise’ follows the story of three Greek brothers who rise out of abject obscurity to NBA stardom. When their parents move from Nigeria to Greece and are challenged by the convoluted citizenship process, the family is forced to survive on meager earnings by selling souvenirs to tourists.

The story spans a multi-year saga in which the three Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas, rise from difficult circumstances and begin playing basketball in Greece, only to end up with NBA fame in the United States. The narrative has all the trappings of an inspiring biopic but just how akin to real life is the story? Let’s take a look at how much of ‘Rise’ is true.

Is Rise a True Story?

Yes, ‘Rise’ is based on a true story. The remarkable saga is inspired by the three real-life Nigerian-Greek brothers who became the first sibling trio to become NBA champions. Directed by Akin Omotoso from a script penned by Arash Amel, the film remains relatively faithful to real-life events and even had one of the brothers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the team as executive producer.

While Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo joined the Milwaukee Bucks and helped the team get its first championship ring in 50 years, Kostas got into the Los Angeles Lakers. Their parents, Charles Antetokounmpo and his wife, Veronica, migrated from Nigeria to Greece in 1991 but then struggled with issues getting Greek citizenship. Charles was a Nigerian football player, while Veronica was a former high jumper. In order to make ends meet, the family sold souvenirs in Athens.

Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo have five sons — Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas and Alex. After making his way through the lower rungs of basketball, Giannis moved to the United States and joined the Milwaukee Bucks. His brother, Thanasis, began playing in NBA’s Developmental League. The rest of the family was initially slated to move to Milwaukee with Giannis but faced visa issues. They finally joined the two brothers on U.S. soil in February 2013 and soon after watched Giannis play against the Knicks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee. This was the first time his parents had seen Giannis play an NBA match in person.

Unfortunately, Charles passed away in September 2017. The Nigerian-American basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon once stated how the original family name Adetokunbo (from which Antetokounmpo is derived) literally means “the crown has returned from overseas.” Incidentally, this is also one of the tag lines of the movie, once again hinting at how closely it is tied to the Antetokounmpo family.

Another interesting aspect that adds to the film’s real-world relevance and its inspiring theme is the story of two of the lead actors. Uche Agada and Rai Agada, who essay young versions of Giannis and Thanasis, are actually brothers themselves. Uche was reportedly working at a WaWa drive-thru when he saw Giannis’ open call on social media for a young new actor to play the basketball star in a movie. After getting the part, Uche introduced the filmmakers to his brother, Rai, and got him to audition, eventually leading to the latter bagging the role of Giannis’ brother, Thanasis.

Thus, ‘Rise’ has some very deep roots in the real world and tells a story that is actually ongoing at the time of the film’s release. The on-screen depiction focuses more on the family’s struggles in their early days and the brothers’ meteoric and inspiring rise to the NBA. However, the film is made with the involvement of Giannis himself, and the fact that a real-life member of the family is on board makes the film all the more authentic.

In his official statement as executive producer, Giannis said, “I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family’s story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals, and not give up on striving for a better life.” And so, while watching ‘Rise,’ you can be rest assured that the remarkable story you see play out actually happened in real life.

