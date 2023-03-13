Is Rose Casey Dead? Did Amanda Schull Leave 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The fourth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ follows Captain Owen Strand, who joins hands with the FBI to bring down a neo-Nazi group that targets the city of Austin, Texas. FBI Agent Rose Casey believes that the group, which appears as a biker gang in front of the public, is plotting explosions all across the city, especially after a shipment of explosives gets stolen. In the seventh episode of the season, Rose tries her best to bring down the group but her life gets threatened in the line of her duty. Naturally, the viewers must be alarmed about the FBI agent’s fate. Here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Rose Casey Dead?

Yes, Rose Casey is dead. The fourth season of the series begins with Rose recruiting Owen as an undercover agent to bring down the group that has stolen the explosives. Owen infiltrates the biker gang believing that they are behind the stolen shipment of explosives. As a firefighter who had to deal with the deaths of many first responders during the 9/11 attacks, Owen wants to avoid another tragedy that would cause the deaths of more firefighters and paramedics. Thus, he goes to the clubhouse of the biker gang and talks to Red, their leader, and asks him to not proceed with the explosions. Red makes it clear that neither he nor his group has any connection with anything the firefighter says.

Meanwhile, Rose arrives at the place to arrest Red and his men. She asks her subordinate to arrest Owen for revealing information concerning an ongoing federal investigation to the suspect. After Rose’s subordinate leads Owen out of the firehouse and explains the predicament, an explosion happens at the clubhouse, severely injuring Rose. Owen goes inside the clubhouse despite the dangers and brings the FBI agent to Tommy Vega and her paramedic team. They take Rose to the hospital but she succumbs to her injuries. She dies off-screen and Owen later informs Sgt. Ty O’Brien that Rose didn’t make it, confirming that she passed away.

Since Rose dies, the viewers must be wondering whether we have seen the last of Amanda Schull in the procedural series. Did Rose’s death open a gateway for Amanda to bid adieu to the show? Let’s find out.

Did Amanda Schull Leave 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Yes, Amanda Schull did leave ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ After the broadcast of the seventh episode of the fourth season, co-creator Tim Minear confirmed that the actress departed from the series. Minear wanted Amanda to remain a cast member of the procedural series but Rose’s death made it an impossibility for now. “I actually would have loved to have kept Amanda around, I thought she was fantastic. And by the time we shot that episode, I was really regretting that she was going to have to go, but she had to go,” the co-creator told EW.

As far as Minear is concerned, Rose’s death is a significant part of the storyline that revolves around Owen’s undercover operation. “[…] when you are doing a story like this, there is this feeling of something coming, something scary is going to happen. So I felt like there had to be a casualty, a casualty that mattered,” Minear said in the same EW interview. “And for me, Agent Casey is a character whose heart was in the right place… As a storyteller, you want it to be impactful — and you want to affect somebody where it’s going to matter, to your main character. So that is why she had to go,” he added.

Thus, the seventh episode of the fourth season turns out to be the final appearance of Amanda in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ Although the actress can return to the procedural series to portray a new character, the chances of the same materializing are little to none.

