Is Sam Champion Married? Who is His Husband?

‘Dancing with the Stars‘ is a dancing reality show by Disney+ that invites several every season celebrities to show off their dancing moves. In order to help them, each participant is paired with a dancing professional, who will act as their dancing partner and teach them what they need to know. Each duo hopes to beat the other teams and claim the title of the season’s winner by impressing the judges and the audience members.

Each season, the show welcomes famous people, and the 31st iteration of the series was no different. One of the most talked about celebrities featured in the particular season was Samuel “Sam” Champion, whose partner is none other than the talented Cheryl Burke. The weather journalist is known for being a regular face on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ and his presence on the show has been a pleasant surprise for many. While quite aware of his professional achievements, many are curious to know more about Sam’s personal life. Well, we are here to share what we know about the same!

Sam Champion’s Family

Born on August 13, 1961, Sam Champion was raised in Paducah, Kentucky. The journalist’s father, Lieutenant Colonel James H. Champion, passed away on October 25, 2010. He was deployed to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 1968 and 1969 and served there with honor. In a frank conversation during ‘Oprah: Where Are They Now?’ Sam confessed that when he officially came out to his father, his response was not what the journalist had expected. However, before the veteran’s passing, the two were able to move past their differences, with the father claiming that he was proud of the man his son had become. Sam dearly loves his mother, Sylvia Champion, and older sister, Teresa L. Champion.

Sam Champion’s Husband

As of writing, Sam Champion is married to Rubem Robierb, a visual artist, sculptor, and photographer, who was born in Bacabal, Maranhão, Brazil. The two apparently met through some common friends in Miami, Florida, during a New Year’s Eve party in 2009. At the time, Rubem had been living in Miami since 2008. After three years of relationship, the happy couple got engaged in October 2021. With the announcement of his betrothal, Sam officially and publically came out. He has since revealed that his sexuality was never a secret, especially off-camera, but he never had any reason to talk about it with his viewers.

In the afternoon of December 21, 2012, Sam and Rubem tied the knot in a closed and short ceremony by New York State Supreme Court Justice George J. Silver. The event was held at Sam’s apartment in New York City, New York, and was attended by many high-profile guests, including some of Sam’s fellow ‘Good Morning America’ hosts like Lara Spencer and Josh Elliot. As of writing, Sam and Rubem do not have any kids of their own, but they apparently do hope of being parents someday in the future.

Given that Sam and Robem are based out of different cities, they often commute between NYC and Miami, which certainly takes up a major chunk of their downtime. Sam has a luxurious apartment in the Big Apple with a beautiful rooftop garden that Sam is quite proud of. During their time in Miami, the couple likes to visit the beautiful beaches and spend some quality time together. The couple is a huge advocate of equal marriage and human rights, along with several other crucial issues. We wish the two happiness in their lives and wish Sam the best for his time on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

