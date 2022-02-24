Is Sam Corlett Married or Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Netflix’s historical drama series ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is the grand sequel to the original ‘Vikings.’ Created by Jeb Stuart, it follows a group of brave Norse people who seek revenge against the British for killing their people. In the fight for survival, they cross oceans in search of new lands while trying to quell the fires of religious conflicts within their clans. Viewers love the dynamic characters of the show, including Leif Eriksson, who is often considered to be the first European to land in North America.

Sam Corlett plays the valiant explorer and has received much praise for his acting chops. The young Australian actor has previously gained prominence for his performance as Prince Caliban in the supernatural horror series ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ It is natural for the numerous fans of the charming actor to be curious about his dating life, which he keeps rather private. If you wish to know Sam better too, we’ve got all the information you need. Let’s begin!

Sam Corlett’s Early Life and Background

Sam Corlett was born on April 23, 1995, in Central Coast, in New South Wales, Australia. His father is a tradesman, while his mother is a counselor. Sam was a skilled sportsman in his young days, with a keen interest in various disciplines like art, psychology, writing, philosophy, and human behavior. With such diversified passions, it is only natural that he decided to merge and channel them into the all-encompassing medium of acting.

Sam forayed into modeling at the age of 19 and further went out to graduate from the Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) in 2018, with a Bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts in Acting. He has been under the tutelage of several reputed acting coaches like Glenda Linscott, Les Chantery, and Elizabeth Kemp. Moreover, in his second year at WAAPA, he was a part of the five-member cast of the play ‘The Emancipation of Alice Paws.’

As part of a collaboration with Playwrights Australia, Sam and his castmates performed at the Asia Pacific Bureau Theatre Schools Festival & Directors Conference in China. The budding thespian has worked in a total of 10 stage productions, including famous plays such as ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and ‘A Streetcar Named Desire.’ In addition, he essays the role of young Luke in the mystery thriller movie ‘The Dry.’ Apart from these, Sam also appears in the live-read TV series ‘Acting for a Cause’ and the short films ‘Pretty Face’ and ‘Noah.’

Is Sam Corlett Dating Anyone?

Sam Corlett doesn’t divulge much about his personal life and mainly shares pictures related to his work and hobbies on social media. From what we can tell, the talented actor doesn’t have a girlfriend and is most likely single at the moment. Although, it can’t be confirmed or denied if he is seeing someone secretly. Presently, he seems to be putting all his focus on his work and is frequently in the news for his stellar acting roles.

In an interview in February 2022, Sam shared his experience of working on ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ and spoke about how he enjoyed learning the choreography for fight sequences as well as bonding with co-star Leo Suter, who plays Harald Sigurdsson. He added, “Every day was something different. One day you’re on a boat. One day you’re on a horse. One day you’re swinging an ax. So to have such a varied work week is pretty special.”

Furthermore, Sam still shares a great friendship with his ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ castmates. Besides acting, he is an avid photographer and writer and frequently takes part in social movements like Black Lives Matter and the Climate March. Thus, we can concur that Sam is currently enjoying singlehood and achieving newer heights of success with his growing body of work.

